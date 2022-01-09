Spencer Boyd Sets His Plans for 2022

Spencer Boyd has set his plans for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. He will return to Young’s Motorsports for his fourth season, and he will switch numbers.

Boyd posted a video on Twitter that revealed his changing plans. He walked into a shop and examined the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado that he drove during the 2021 season. Boyd then removed the steering wheel before walking over to his new ride. The camera panned back and revealed that the truck was the No. 12.

The 2022 Camping World Truck Series season marks the second time that Boyd will drive the No. 12 Chevrolet. He previously climbed into the entry in 2017 while running part-time for multiple teams. Boyd controlled the No. 12 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Silverado at Kansas Speedway and finished 20th overall. Now he will take over the entry while pursuing a spot in the playoffs.

“Spencer has earned the No. 12 ride, plain and simple,” said Tyler Young, owner of Young’s Motorsports, in a statement from the team. “He works harder than any driver out there and I said last year that he is part of our growth strategy, so it’s great to be able to make that step with him.”

Boyd Will Join Forces With Another Talladega Winner

Boyd, who won the 2019 Talladega Superspeedway race for Young’s Motorsports, will join forces with another individual that delivered a superspeedway win to the Truck Series organization. He will work with crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London, who guided Tate Fogleman to his win at Talladega in 2021.

“I’m excited every year to get back to the track and this year is no exception,” Boyd said in a statement from the team. “My schedule last season was jammed packed with seat time so I could get some different perspectives on my driving style. Pickle and I are going to take what was learned in those laps and build on them with this No. 12 team. They work their butts off each week and I’m going to make them proud.”

Both of Young’s Motorsports’ Talladega wins took place under unique circumstances. Fogleman reached Victory Lane after a collision with John Hunter Nemechek sent the regular-season champion spinning before he could cross the finish line. Fogleman took the checkered flag and then crashed as well.

Boyd, on the other hand, started 25th during the 2019 race but finished second overall behind Johnny Sauter after a fierce battle with multiple drivers on the final lap. However, NASCAR made a major decision that changed the outcome of the race. The sanctioning body penalized Sauter for forcing Riley Herbst below the yellow line, dropping him to the 14th position, and awarding Boyd the win.

Boyd Joins Another Driver in the Lineup

Boyd is the second NASCAR driver to ink a deal with Young’s Motorsports ahead of the 2022 season. He also joins Jesse Little, who revealed on December 22 that he had officially joined the Truck Series organization.

Little first teased the deal on December 21 with a tweet from an “insider” regarding his future plans. He cited himself as a source while saying that his plans would involve the Truck Series. One day later, Little tweeted a photo of a window at the Young’s Motorsports office.

There was no information available in late December regarding Little’s number, crew chief, or list of partners. Young’s Motorsports stated that it would announce this news at a later date while adding that Little will make his season debut in the NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2022

