SS GreenLight Racing Expands Roster for Nashville Superspeedway

The No. 08 SS GreenLight Racing Ford Mustang will have a new driver for the trip to Nashville Superspeedway. Mason Massey will take over the entry for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2023 season.

SS GreenLight Racing announced the news on June 19 as the NASCAR teams returned from the off-week. Massey will make his debut with the team while Brunt Workwear serves as his primary partner. A-Z Companies and Marty Massey Towing will provide additional support for the effort.

Massey has made 47 previous starts in the Xfinity Series while suiting up for three other teams. He spent 22 races with BJ McLeod Motorsports between 2020-2021 and one with Rick Ware Racing.

Massey spent the 2022 season as the anchor driver of the No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet Camaro. He made 24 starts while posting top-10 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Massey Began 2023 With Another Team

The Georgia native has primarily competed in the Xfinity Series while nearing 50 career starts, but he actually began the 2023 season with a Craftsman Truck Series organization.

Reaume Brothers Racing announced on January 24 that it would become the newest member of the Ford Performance lineup. As part of this move, the team said that Massey would return to the team for the first time since the 2019 season while taking on a full-time schedule.

Massey made six starts for Reaume Brothers Racing in the No. 33 Ford F-150. He did not qualify for the Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas along with Alex Bowman and Samuel Lecomte.

Massey posted a season-best finish of 11th at Texas Motor Speedway after he started 27th overall. However, he and Reaume Brothers Racing parted ways after the spring race at Martinsville Speedway.

Massey has not suited up for a national series race since a 33rd-place finish at the Virginia short track. That will now change as he joins SS GreenLight Racing for the first time and makes his return to the Xfinity Series.

The race weekend with SS GreenLight Racing will mark the first time that Massey competes at Nashville Superspeedway. The 2022 race at the 1.33-mile track was one of three events for which Massey did not qualify in the No. 91 Chevrolet.

SS GreenLight Racing Has Worked With Multiple Drivers

SS GreenLight Racing does not have full-time drivers for the No. 07 and No. 08 entries. Instead, the organization uses a variety of guests to fill out the Xfinity Series schedule.

The No. 08, in particular, has featured Gray Gaulding as the anchor driver. He has made 10 starts in the entry while Aric Almirola, Preston Pardus, Natalie Decker, and Kyle Weatherman have all made one start each.

Gaulding’s eighth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway stands out as the entry’s best outing. Gaulding also has a pair of top-20 finishes at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The No. 08 is now 31st in the owner standings with 148 points. It is 21 points behind the No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet, which has featured Weatherman, Blaine Perkins, and David Starr behind the wheel.