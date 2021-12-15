DGM Racing Reveals First Driver for 2022 Season

A prominent NASCAR Xfinity Series team has just provided its first driver reveal of the offseason. DGM Racing has revealed that Mason Massey will run several races for the organization during the 2022 season.

The NASCAR team issued a press release on Wednesday, December 15, and confirmed that Massey will take over the No. 91 for the majority of the season. The 24-year-old will first attempt to qualify for the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 19. He will then take part in the most expansive schedule of his young NASCAR career.

🖊 Introducing driver of the No. 91, @Mason_Massey. Help us welcome Mason to the #DGMFamily. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/TT04juWWUG — DGM Racing (@dgm_racing_) December 15, 2021

“We are extremely excited to welcome Mason to the DGM Family,” Mario Gosselin, team owner of DGM, said in the release. “During the offseason, we made many strategic changes to our facilities and equipment that allow us to strengthen and improve DGM Racing. With Mason’s impressive track record and our recent upgrades, we are ready to tackle the 2022 season.”

DGM Racing plans to run at least two full-time entries during the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The team will provide more updates about Massey’s crew chief and partners, as well as the rest of the driver lineup, in the future.

DGM Racing showcased multiple drivers during the 2021 season. Josh Williams and Alex Labbe ran full-time seasons in the No. 92 and No. 36, respectively. Eight other drivers shared the No. 90.

Massey Has 23 Career Starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

A competitive driver since the age of five, Massey has won more than 200 races in his life, including 11 championships. He has also set 10 track records across multiple series, a list that includes the US Legends Pro National Championship.

As an Xfinity Series driver, Massey has two part-time seasons on his career resume. He made his debut in 2020 with 10 starts for BJ McLeod Motorsports and posted a season-best finish of 20th at Talladega Superspeedway.

Massey returned to the Xfinity Series and BJ McLeod Motorsports for another 12 starts in 2021 and posted a season-best finish of 17th at Richmond Raceway. Massey added another start with Rick Ware Racing to bring his total to 13. Now he will join forces with DGM Racing and aim to surpass his previous best performances.

“I’m pumped to be working with Mario and the entire DGM Racing team,” Massey added in the press release. “It’s a family-run race team, and that aligns with the way my family and I have always raced.”

Massey Has Put in Considerable Effort Pursuing a NASCAR Career

Securing an expanded schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is no simple feat. It requires support from partners, the skill behind the wheel, and a considerable amount of effort. According to one of Massey’s partners from the 2021 season, the young driver has put in both time and effort to become a better driver.

Massey and Brunt Workwear founder Eric Girouard met with Heavy in July 2021, prior to the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The duo explained how they began working together, which led to Girouard revealing that Massey’s father had made the partnership happen by using examples of the young driver’s hard work.

“We were getting inundated by all the dirt track racers, even some NASCAR drivers caught our attention,” Girouard told Heavy in July. “But Mason’s dad reached out, and it wasn’t like a kind of typical sales pitch. It was like, ‘here’s what we’re gonna do.’

“The big thing was his dad really focused on how this isn’t… in driving, there’s some guys that do this as a hobby. There’s some guys that do this seriously, and there’s obviously probably everything in between. But he was like ‘Mason’s now at the race team shop, he’s living down there, he’s training every day, he’s simulating. Some of the other folks we heard from, that’s not the case.”

READ NEXT: Hailie Deegan Sets Her Plans for 2022