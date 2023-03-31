Team Penske Celebrates 40-Year Partnership With Extension

Team Penske has made a significant move that will impact its IndyCar Series and NASCAR teams. The organization has inked a multi-year extension with a partner that dates back to 1984.

According to a press release, PPG will return to support the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Cup Series teams fielded by “The Captain” Roger Penske. This deal includes the return of the blue and white PPG scheme on Josef Newgarden’s No. 2 Chevrolet. PPG will also be the associate partner for the No. 12 of Will Power and the No. 3 of Scott McLaughlin.

A colorful history continues@PPG and Team Penske build upon 40+ year partnership with multiyear extension across @IndyCar and @NASCAR. Read More: https://t.co/JluDRJw90J pic.twitter.com/VTdCFkVC6p — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) March 31, 2023

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will also have PPG supporting them during the 2023 season and beyond. The company will be an associate partner on the No. 22 Ford of Joey Logano, the No. 12 Ford of Ryan Blaney, and the No. 2 Ford of Austin Cindric.

“Team Penske and PPG have been the model of business-to-business partnerships for over 30 years,” said Team Penske President Tim Cindric. “We are entering our fourth decade together and we take great pride in the successes we have had together with PPG on and off the race track. Our vision for the future remains aligned across all of our businesses, while we continue to strive to add more iconic paint schemes to our storied on-track legacy.”

Team Penske Has Achieved Success With PPG

The paint company has been a primary partner of Team Penske since the 1984 season. PPG has supported several drivers in the 40 years since while celebrating numerous wins.

Newgarden provides a standout example. He has taken PPG to Victory Lane five times. This run includes wins at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, World Wide Technology Raceway (twice), Texas Motor Speedway, and Road America.

The two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion will have the opportunity to continue this successful partnership after the two sides inked the multi-year extension. He will continue to pursue numerous wins and more titles.

“PPG has provided paint for Team Penske cars since 1984, and our relationship has flourished ever since,” said Bill Shaw, PPG director, strategic sales, Automotive Refinish. “We are so excited to be renewing our sponsorship and to have Josef driving the No. 2 PPG Chevy at the PPG 375 is just a great way to start the season.”

Cindric Delivered His Own Wins With PPG Schemes

Newgarden has delivered several wins with PPG as his primary partner. Cindric has also achieved a significant amount of success while working with the paint company as both a primary and associate partner.

The 2022 Rookie of the Year took a PPG scheme to Victory Lane twice during his time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. His first win with the company took place at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2019 and then he won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2021.

Along with the wins, Cindric also delivered seven other top-five finishes and four starts from the pole while driving the No. 22 PPG Ford for Team Penske.

Cindric is not the only Team Penske driver in NASCAR to deliver wins. Joey Logano won an Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2016 with PPG as his primary partner.

Brad Keselowski, Sam Hornish Jr., and Ryan Blaney all showcased PPG schemes in national NASCAR series. None were able to take the company to Victory Lane. Though Blaney was close with a third-place finish at Sonoma Raceway (Cup) in 2019. Keselowski finished third at Martinsville Speedway (Cup) in 2020 while Hornish finished second at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Xfinity) in 2017.