Joey Logano Lands New Multi-Year Sponsor

The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion has made a big move early in the 2023 season. Joey Logano has joined forces with a new partner as part of a multi-year deal.

According to a press release issued on March 30, Logano has inked a deal with The Good Feet Store. This company is a manufacturer and retailer of personally fitted arch supports for every foot and lifestyle, and it will use this partnership with the two-time Cup Series champion to promote foot health.

“Joey is a hometown hero here in Connecticut, and having the opportunity to consult him and address his pain points and his athletic needs was such a privilege,” said Kim Sciacca. “However, we knew we were on to something special when we saw the positive way Joey reacted to the Good Feet Arch Supports.

“Joey is in the prime of his career and we thought to ourselves, here’s an opportunity to help people understand that proper arch support can be a huge benefit not just for older people, but for everyone, even elite athletes like Joey.”

This Deal Includes Support of Logano’s Foundation

There are multiple facets of this multi-year partnership between Logano and The Good Feet Store. For example, the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang will create marketing content in the form of commercials and social media posts. He will also attend events while acting as a spokesperson.

The Good Feet Store will have its own end of the deal to fulfill. The company will work with Logano while finding ways to support his charitable foundation, which has used more than $5 million to provide first and second chances for adults and children in need.

The exact details of this support are not yet finalized. The Good Feet Store will provide more information at a later date. For now, the company will move forward into the heart of the NASCAR Cup Series season while welcoming Logano to a list of athletes that also includes former NFL fullback Michael Robinson and Virginia basketball player Kihei Clark.

“Welcoming Joey Logano to the Good Feet team is a surreal pleasure for me and my team,” said Dean Austad, a Good Feet franchisee with more than 30 locations across the country. “While Joey is from Connecticut originally, he lives here in Charlotte, N.C. now.

“Having his presence around to help spread the word of good foot health is going to be a game changer. We are looking forward to hosting him at events and engaging with a new group of consumers alongside Joey.”

The Partnership Takes Place as Logano Pursues His 33rd Cup Win

The new partnership with The Good Feet Store takes place as Logano pursues more wins and playoff points. He already has a spot in the playoffs after winning at Atlanta Motor Speedway and making his 32nd career trip to Victory Lane in the Cup Series, but he has more goals to check off.

One of these goals is winning at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 2. Logano already has two career Cup Series wins at the Virginia short track, but the most recent was early in the 2017 season.

If Logano can win at Richmond Raceway, he will make his 33rd trip to Victory Lane. He will also break his tie with Dale Jarrett for 27th on the all-time wins list. He will then move into a tie with Fireball Roberts.

A win at Richmond Raceway will also move Logano one step closer to two of his peers. 2004 Cup Series champion Kurt Busch has 34 career wins while 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski has 35.