Team Penske Extends Deal With Daytona 500-Winning Sponsor

Team Penske has made one more move ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The championship organization has inked a multi-year extension with a Daytona 500-winning sponsor.

Team Penske announced prior to The Great American Race that it had extended its deal with Discount Tire. The longtime partner will return as the primary for several races, starting with the Daytona 500. It will support Austin Cindric multiple times while also joining Ryan Blaney for select races in 2023 and into the future.

A tradition of success. Our long-standing partnership with @DiscountTire continues, and we’re ready to accomplish even more together this season and beyond. Read More: https://t.co/plV7A028iU pic.twitter.com/uGBTYClnA5 — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) February 19, 2023

Along with the renewed support of the NASCAR program, Discount Tire will also have a presence in the NTT IndyCar Series. Discount Tire and Tire Rack will serve as associate partners for Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, and Will Power.

“We are proud of Team Penske’s partnership with Discount Tire and the success we have had together over the years, including multiple championships and a victory in the Daytona 500,” Roger Penske said in a press release.

“Our companies share many of the same core values and this is a partnership that continues to deliver, both on and off the race track. We are excited to build on our success together in 2023 and into the future.”

Team Penske & Discount Tire Have Achieved Significant Success

The partnership between Team Penske’s NASCAR program and Discount Tire began during the 2010 Xfinity Series season. The sponsor joined forces with Brad Keselowski and the No. 22 team, which resulted in five trips to Victory Lane and the series championship.

The partnership has led to 36 total victories across the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. Drivers such as Keselowski, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Sam Hornish Jr., and AJ Allmendinger have all delivered wins with Discount Tire colors on their respective cars.

Of course, Cindric had one of the biggest wins in NASCAR history. He captured the Daytona 500 in 2022, which was the first race of his rookie season. This punched his ticket to the playoffs, added a historic trophy to the Team Penske collection, and it essentially ensured that he would win the Rookie of the Year award.

“Discount Tire is grateful for our partnership with Roger Penske and Team Penske,” said Michael Zuieback, executive chairman of Discount Tire. “For more than a decade, this partnership has allowed our people, our customers, and our race team to dream bigger and we look forward to celebrating more championships together with Team Penske in the future.”

Discount Tire Released a Special Video Series

The 2022 Cup Series season was significant for Discount Tire and Cindric. They celebrated a historic win together and then competed in the playoffs. Now, they will continue to work together after joining forces for a special video series.

Prior to the Daytona 500, Discount Tire dropped a three-part docuseries, “Defending Daytona.” This series focused on Cindric’s experiences behind the wheel, as well as his preparation for the 2023 Daytona 500.

Defending Daytona Episode 1 Find out what it was like for Austin Cindric when he made history at the 2022 Daytona 500, after winning NASCAR's most iconic race as a rookie. Witness the elation and honor of the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang driver, along with Team Penske members as they describe winning the race in the new… 2023-02-04T16:45:02Z

The series features several interviews from Cindric, his father, teammate Joey Logano, and various Team Penske executives. There is also footage from the Rookie of the Year’s previous races that help tell his story.

“I am honored to race again for Discount Tire in the Daytona 500 and for the opportunity to chase another win in the Great American Race,” Cindric said in a press release prior to the series debut. “‘Defending Daytona’ puts a spotlight on the time and dedication this sport requires to succeed and my team’s hard work that makes it all possible.”