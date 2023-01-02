Texas Playoff Race Undergoes Change for 2023 NASCAR Season

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will feature multiple changes at a variety of tracks. One of them is the length of the playoff race that opens the Round of 12.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway will take place on Sunday, September 24 (USA), as the drivers attempt to secure a spot in the Round of Eight. Though this pivotal race will only be 400 miles as opposed to 501 in previous seasons.

This change actually flew under the proverbial radar for much of the offseason until some eagle-eyed fans noticed the logo change on the Texas Motor Speedway website. The schedule on the NASCAR website still lists the race at its previous length.

The trip to Texas Motor Speedway isn’t the only one that will be shorter in length. The spring race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will also be 400 miles as the drivers take on the mini-superspeedway for only the third time since the reconfiguration.

NASCAR Drivers Have Long Called for Shorter Races

The topic of shortening some races from 500 miles down to 400 is nothing new for NASCAR. There have been numerous drivers over the years that have called for some changes for a variety of reasons.

Back in 2014, Ryan Newman, Jimmie Johnson, and Denny Hamlin were some of those that made some comments. They explained how it can be “tough” to keep the fans entertained throughout a 500-mile race and that moving to shorter lengths would be a solid move. Johnson, in particular, voiced his support for shortening the season by a few races.

“Shortening the length of our races would be great for our sport and great for the fans,” Newman said, per FOX Sports. “It would build the excitement sooner. And I don’t think it would necessarily change the outcome, I think it would just intensify our sport.”

Similarly, Kevin Harvick has made multiple comments over the years. He has said in the past that only the Crown Jewel events should be longer than 500 miles. His reasoning was that it was fitting for these standout races to have that distinction. Harvick also specifically made comments about the length of the races at Texas Motor Speedway during a 2020 press conference on Zoom.

“Five hundred miles at Texas — it takes forever to run that race and do the things that we do there, and we’ve all learned,” Harvick said, per For The Win. “The fans and the sponsors even look at it like, ‘Man, it just seems more intense when the races are a little shorter.’”

Texas Motor Speedway Has Another Change for 2023

The move to shorten the playoff race is only the latest change for Texas Motor Speedway. The longtime track will also only have one Cup Series race on the schedule for the first time since the 2004 season.

The intermediate track previously held two points-paying races per season. The first provided the drivers with opportunities to secure a spot in the playoffs while the second was an opportunity to move on to the next round.

The situation changed in 2021. Texas went to only one points-paying race, but it kept its early date on the schedule. This event just became the annual All-Star Race.

Following two seasons with this setup, NASCAR made another change. The annual All-Star Race moved to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for the 2023 season while Texas Motor Speedway moved to only one event. Now the track’s playoff date will feature fewer laps.