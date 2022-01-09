Timmy Hill Locks Up Another Partner for 2022

The driver-owner of Hill Motorsports has made a big move for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Timmy Hill has added UNITS Moving and Portable Storage as a key partner.

Hill Motorsports announced the news with a press release on January 7 and laid out the schedule for the No. 56’s new partner. The team said that UNITS Moving and Portable Storage will first partner with Hill on March 19 at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway. The company will return for races at Darlington Raceway (May 6), Texas Motor Speedway (May 20), Knoxville Raceway (June 18), Richmond Raceway (August 13), and Talladega Superspeedway (October 1).

“It’s always a great feeling to welcome a new partner to the team! The folks at UNITS Moving and Portable Storage have been great to work with putting this deal together and I’m excited to get to Atlanta and kick off this partnership in a big way,” Hill said in a statement from the team.

Hill Announced Major Plans for the 2022 Season

The addition of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage takes place after Hill unveiled major plans for his Truck Series team. He previously announced on December 6 that Hill Motorsports will feature two full-time entries during the 2022 season.

Hill will take full-time control of the No. 56, marking the first full-time season of his career. He previously shared driving duties with his brother Tyler Hill, who posted a career-best finish of second at Talladega Superspeedway on October 2, 2021.

Along with expanding to a two-truck team, Hill Motorsports will also switch manufacturers. The team has utilized Chevrolet Silverados since the 2019 season, but it will now move forward with a pair of Toyota Tundra TRD Pros.

There are still several details left for Hill Motorsports to reveal about the 2022 season. The team still has to announce the full driver lineup, the second entry number, the schedule, and the partners that will join both vehicles.

UNITS Moving & Portable Storage Will Join an Xfinity Series Team

The six-race deal for the Truck Series team will not be the only way that UNITS Moving and Portable Storage supports Hill. The company will also join MBM Motorsports and the No. 66 entry for an unspecified number of events.

Hill made 15 starts for MBM Motorsports during the Xfinity Series season, 14 in the No. 66. He also controlled the No. 42 entry for the race at Road America on July 4 weekend. Hill’s best start took place at Talladega Superspeedway when he finished 13th overall. He added a 14th-place finish at Phoenix Raceway.

MBM Motorsports has yet to announce plans for the 2022 Xfinity Series season. However, the partnership with UNITS Moving and Portable Storage confirms that Hill will return to the organization for more starts.

“UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is excited to Partner with MBM Motorsports and Hill Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR season and we truly look forward to growing this great brand together,” said Wade Malloch, Units Moving and Portable Storage Regional Director of Franchise Operations, in a statement. “We have no doubt our partnership in the NASCAR Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series with driver Timmy Hill behind the wheel will put us up front, as Timmy is aggressive, competitive and hungry in doing what he does best, which is what this Partnership is all about.”

