Timmy Hill Announces Big Plans for 2022 Season

Timmy Hill has just revealed some big plans for the 2022 season. The driver-owner of Hill Motorsports has announced that he will run two full-time entries in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Hill issued a press release on Twitter on Monday, December 6, announcing the plans. He revealed that he will run a full-time schedule in 2022 after sharing the No. 56 entry with his younger brother, Tyler Hill. The veteran driver has wanted to compete on a full-time basis since the 2019 season, and he will finally achieve this goal in 2022.

“It’s so rewarding to see this program continue to progress each year and I’m excited to have the pieces in place to take the next step for our organization with a second truck, Hill said in a statement on December 6.

The press release provided some details, but there will be more announcements in the future. Hill Motorsports will make announcements about the driver lineup, schedule plans, partners, and truck number for the second entry at a later date.

The Expansion Also Includes a Manufacturer Change

The move to two entries is not the only significant change for Hill Motorsports. The team will also switch manufacturers for the 2022 season and will drive Toyota Tundra TRD Pros.

Hill Motorsports first began competing in the Camping World Truck Series in 2019. The team used a Chevrolet Silverado for three seasons and achieved some success. Hill, in particular, secured six top-10 finishes for Chevrolet. His best run was a fifth-place finish at Martinsville Speedway in 2018.

Tyler Hill secured the first top-five finish of his career while driving the No. 56 Chevrolet Silverado. He survived a wreck-filled Talladega Superspeedway race on October 2 and finished second behind Tate Fogleman in what became a stunning finish.

Questions Remain About Hill’s Other Racing Obligations

Hill has made a multitude of starts in the Truck Series for his own team, but he has also spent considerable time in two other series. In 2021 alone, he made 13 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and 15 starts in the Xfinity Series.

Hill shared driving duties with David Starr in the No. 66 entry for Motorsports Business Management Motorsports during the 2021 Xfinity Series season. He posted an average finish of 25.9. He also shared duties with Starr in the Cup Series with an average finish of 33.8 and a pair of 27th-place finishes as his best outings.

Hill and MBM Motorsports also tried to enter several Xfinity Series races with the No. 13 entry but were not able to accomplish this goal due to NASCAR setting the lineups for the majority of races with its formula.

The expectation is that MBM Motorsports will return to the Xfinity and Cup Series in 2022 and attempt to qualify for all of the races on the schedule. However, the organization has not provided any confirmation of its plans and whether Hill will return as one of the driver options.

If MBM and Hill work together once again in 2022, they will have more opportunities to compete with the return of practice and qualifying sessions for all of the dates on the schedule.

