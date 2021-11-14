Todd Bodine Has Major Praise for Kaz Grala

The Onion has just dished out some serious praise to NASCAR driver Kaz Grala. Todd Bodine said that the Massachusetts native would be his driver if he owned a Camping World Truck Series team.

Bodine tweeted out the simple and straightforward comment on Saturday, November 13. “If I ever owned a [NASCAR Trucks] team [Kaz Grala] would be my driver. He has it all,” Bodine said. This message immediately turned heads and created conversations about Grala’s potential behind the wheel.

If I ever owned a @NASCAR_Trucks team @KazGrala would be my driver. He has it all. — Todd Bodine (@Team_Onion) November 14, 2021

Grala only has 74 starts across the top three national series, but he has achieved success overall. He finished top-10 in his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series start — a seventh-place run at the Daytona Road Course in 2020 in place of Austin Dillon. This race did not feature practice or qualifying, so Grala’s first laps took place after the green flag waved.

Grala becomes youngest driver to win at Daytona in wild finish Kaz Grala survives a last lap wreck that took out multiple drivers to become the youngest driver to win at Daytona.

Grala’s biggest successes have taken place in the Camping World Truck Series where he has the most experience. He has made 36 starts, primarily with GMS Racing, and has reached Victory Lane one time.

Grala’s win took place during his lone full-time season (2017). He made all 23 starts in the No. 33 GMS Racing Chevrolet and posted 11 top-10 finishes with five top-fives. He also won the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Grala secured his win in a wild fashion. He raced in the third row on the final lap as Matt Crafton pushed for the season-opening win. However, a massive crash sparked and knocked out several drivers. Ben Rhodes, Grant Enfinger, and Johnny Sauter all wrecked while Crafton’s No. 88 flew into the air before landing on its wheels.

Grala somehow missed the melee and raced his way to the front of the pack as the caution flag waved. With the race in its final lap, he became the winner. Grala locked up his first career victory trophy and made NASCAR history by becoming the youngest race winner at Daytona International Speedway at 18 years, one month and 26 days.

Bodine Knows All About Truck Series Success

Now a FOX Sports analyst, Bodine made a name as one of the Truck Series’ best drivers during his time behind the wheel. He made 220 starts over 11 years, including full-time seasons from 2005-2012. Though Bodine began racking up wins before he even ran a full schedule.

Bodine first captured the checkered flag in 2004 while running a 10-race schedule, primarily with Germain Racing. He secured back-to-back wins at Auto Club Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 30 Toyota. These victories kicked off a seven-year run in which Bodine won at least two races.

Bodine’s best Truck Series seasons took place in 2006 and 2010, the years that he won his two championship trophies. He posted three wins and 12 top-fives while driving for Germain Racing in 2006, holding off Johnny Benson Jr. to capture the title. He added another four wins and 17 top-fives to his resume in 2010 and edged out Aric Almirola in the championship race.

Bodine ended his racing career with 794 starts, but he has plans to return on a temporary basis in 2022. The Onion and Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis reached an agreement for a six-race deal after a Twitter challenge so that he can reach 800 starts in his career. Bodine has not yet determined which races he will run during the season, but he has listed Pocono Raceway as a potential option.

