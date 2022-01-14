Toni Breidinger Announces Major Plans for 2022

Toni Breidinger has announced her plans for the 2022 season. She will run a full-time season in the ARCA Menards Series with Venturini Motorsports, starting with the trip to Daytona International Speedway.

The ARCA Menards Series team announced the news on January 13 with a press release. Venturini Motorsports confirmed that Breidinger will be the full-time driver of the No. 25 Toyota Camry after she made nine starts in 2021 — split between Young’s Motorsports and Venturini Motorsports — with two top-10 finishes.

“This is a proud moment not only for me but also my family. I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to run my first full season in NASCAR’s ARCA with Venturini Motorsports and Toyota,” said Breidinger, the first Arab American female driver to compete in NASCAR.

“I’ve worked a lifetime to get to this point in my career. It’s taken a lot of hard work and support from countless people. Racing is a business. It takes more than just desire. I truly cannot thank my supporters and business partners enough for believing and providing the support to get me to this stage. There’s still a lot of work ahead but I’m ready to get this season started at Daytona.”

The press release confirmed that two of Breidinger’s partners will support her during her first full-time season. She will have primary sponsorship from both Hairclub and Pit Viper Sunglasses.

Pit Viper, the brand known for PT Cruiser races and other unique competitions, is a newer addition to Breidinger’s lineup of partners. The company joined Breidinger for some of the later races on the 2021 schedule and agreed to return for the 2022 season.

Along with the upcoming ARCA Menards Series season, the partnership also featured a different type of competition. Breidinger headed to ERX Motor Park in Minnesota, the site of Round 2 of the Nitro Rallycross season. She took part in the Pit Viper Happy Hour, which featured a race between gutted minivans.

Breidinger started on the front row, but her minivan did not survive its excursion onto the NRX course. She ultimately ended the race early and had to receive a tow back to the parking lot.

Breidinger Joins a Sizable List of Drivers

The Venturini Motorsports lineup will feature a sizable list of drivers during the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season. Breidinger will run full-time in the No. 25 while others will run part-time schedules in the other entries.

Gus Dean, a two-time winner in the series, will return to Venturini Motorsports for a minimum of three races. He will make his season debut at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2022, while driving the No. 55 entry.

“It’s great to have Gus with us,” said Venturini Motorsports’ Billy Venturini in a statement. “We’ve been racing with him as a competitor for years and it’s great to finally have him under our banner this year. With his experience and Venturini Motorsports’ success at superspeedways, we believe have a wonderful chance at getting to Victory Lane!”

Additionally, West Series champion Jesse Love and ARCA Menards Series runner-up Corey Heim will join forces during the 2022 season. They will share the No. 20 Toyota with Love taking 14 of the 20 starts as he continues to gain experience in the top ARCA series.

The list of drivers includes 2018 Pirelli World Challenge Champion Parker Chase, six-time winner Tom Hessert, 16-year-old Jonathan Shafer, 15-year-old Conner Jones, and 16-year-old Landon Pembelton. These drivers will all run part-time schedules during the 2022 campaign.

