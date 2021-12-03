Toni Breidinger Secures New Sponsor for 2022

Toni Breidinger has added another partner ahead of the 2022 racing season. She will join forces with Pit Viper Sunglasses while gaining more experience in stock car racing.

“I’m so excited to be joining the PitViper family for the 2022 racing season,” Breidinger said in a statement provided to Heavy. “The PitViper team is so fun to work with, and it’s great working with a brand who supports women in sports (especially motorsports). There’s still so many barriers for female athletes to break down and having PitVipers support through it means a lot to me.”

Breidinger made nine starts in the ARCA Menards Series in 2021, split between Young’s Motorsports and Venturini Motorsports. She posted a pair of 12th-place finishes in the No. 02 entry for Young’s Motorsports — Talladega Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway. She then added a pair of ninth-place finishes for Venturini Motorsports — Winchester Speedway and the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Breidinger made her ARCA Menards Series debut during the 2018 season. She joined Venturini Motorsports for three races and posted top-20 finishes. Her best run was 10th at Madison International Speedway on June 15, 2018.

Breidinger Joins a Stacked Roster of Athletes

Pit Viper continues to add new athletes to the roster, covering a wide variety of sports. This list includes Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, motorsports icon Travis Pastrana, NASCAR tire changer Brehanna Daniels, 2016 Nitro World Games winner Greg Duffy, and skier Glen Plake among many others.

Breidinger is one of the most popular drivers in the ARCA Menards Series. She has more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok, and she works with such partners as Head & Shoulders, Sunny D, Huda Beauty, and the SKIMS clothing brand. Pit Viper is the latest partner to join Breidinger as she continues to pursue a career in motorsports.

“Toni is a maverick, pushing into a sport and industry that isn’t represented by anyone like her,” said J.P. Gendron, Pit Viper Key Player Manager, in a statement to Heavy. “Pit Viper loves these underdogs and will always seek to support them in creating new meaning and new inclusivity into the world. Her courage to commit herself to this path and progress as a driver is inspiring to us, we’re proud to call her a Pit Viper Key Player. We’re very excited to see how she continues to rock the racing world while DEMANDING RESPECT AND AUTHORITY!”

Breidinger Won a Prestigious Award in 2021

Breidinger made history in February 2021 by becoming the first Arab-American female driver to start a NASCAR-sanctioned race. She started the ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona International Speedway on February 13 and finished 18th overall.

This start and the subsequent media attention from “Today” and “Good Morning America” played a role in Breidinger receiving a prestigious award. She and ARCA Menards Series East driver Rajah Caruth both won the 2021 Developmental Series Driver Award at the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards in October 2021. They joined other winners in Trackhouse Racing, Bubba Wallace, Nashville Superspeedway, and former NFL player Bernard Pollard among others.

“The substantial progress our sport has made with regard to diversity, equity and inclusion is a result of the collective work of many leaders within the NASCAR community who are driving us forward together,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said in a statement. “These awards celebrate those whose passion and commitment are strengthening a NASCAR culture that is welcoming and inclusive of everyone that shares a love of racing.”

READ NEXT: NASCAR Fans Name Most Popular Drivers for Top 3 Series