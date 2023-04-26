Toni Breidinger Set for National NASCAR Series Debut

Toni Breidinger has made three ARCA Menards Series starts in 2022 while driving for Venturini Motorsports. Now, she will take on one of the three national NASCAR series for the first time.

According to an announcement made on April 26, Breidinger will take on the Craftsman Truck Series for the first time in her career. She will join Tricon Garage at Kansas Speedway, and she will drive the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Victoria’s Secret will serve as her primary partner.

Big news in the CRAFTSMAN Trucks!@ToniBreidinger to make her series debut at the upcoming race at @kansasspeedway! pic.twitter.com/iXaJKet7lY — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) April 26, 2023

“When I was younger, I dreamed of being a racecar driver and a Victoria’s Secret model,” Breidinger said in a press release. “I was told I couldn’t do both, but here I am — I’ll be driving the No. 1 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas!

“I’m endlessly grateful to the Victoria’s Secret team for believing in not only me, but women in sports. A huge thanks to Toyota Racing Development and TRICON Garage for this opportunity. It’s going to be a learning curve, but I’m ready to soak up every bit of it.”

Breidinger’s 2023 Schedule Features Multiple Series

The California native has put her focus on the ARCA Menards Series since the 2018 season. She has made 35 total starts with both Venturini Motorsports and Young’s Motorsports while accumulating nine top-10 finishes.

The 2023 season featured a change for Breidinger. She agreed to join Venturini Motorsports for 11 races while running a part-time schedule. She also signed up to run full-time in the inaugural Toyota GR Cup.

Breidinger’s schedule will now continue with a busy weekend at Kansas Speedway. She will take on the ARCA Menards Series race on Saturday, May 6. Later that evening, she will make her Craftsman Truck Series debut while working with Tricon Garage.

Breidinger Will Join a Packed Group of Drivers

Tricon Garage currently fields five entries in the Craftsman Truck Series. Four of these have full-time drivers. Dean Thompson drives the No. 5, Tanner Gray drives the No. 15, Taylor Gray drives the No. 17, and Corey Heim drives the No. 11.

The No. 1 has a rotating lineup of drivers. Jason White controlled it during the season-opener at Daytona International Raceway while Kaz Grala drove it at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Circuit of the Americas.

The list continues with Layne Riggs, who took over at Atlanta Motor Speedway. William Sawalich rounds out the group as he made his Craftsman Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway.

Grala and Sawalich are in a tie for the best finishes in the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. The Massachusetts native finished ninth at COTA while Sawalich finished ninth at Martinsville.