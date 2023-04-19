Kansas Speedway Introduces Unique New Prize for NASCAR Weekend

Kansas Speedway is raising the stakes for the AdventHealth 400 Cup Series race. The track has put a unique “trophy” on the line for the top drivers in NASCAR.

According to a press release, Kansas Speedway has a partnership in place with five-time world champion pitmaster Myron Mixon. The “Winningest Man in BBQ” will smoke ribs and present them to the winning team in Victory Lane. He will also present the winning driver with a Myron Mixon Generation 3 BARQ 240 smoker.

@kansasspeedway is taking Victory Lane to another level. The winning team will receive freshly smoked ribs from pitmaster Myron Mixon. The driver will receive a Generation 3 BARQ 2400 smoker from Smokin Brothers.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/6QFvGYzn1a — John Newby (@JohnNewby_) April 19, 2023

“Without a doubt, this will be the most palatable prize in all of NASCAR,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “Myron’s commitment to quality is without equal, and the fresh ribs and smoker will provide our NASCAR Cup Series winner with a taste of Kansas City they’ll savor for a lifetime.”

Mixon Delivers BBQ Across Multiple States

Mixon has accomplished a significant amount during his time competing in BBQ. He has amassed more than 1,800 total trophies and 30 state championships. He also has opened restaurants in Virginia and New Jersey.

Having Mixon smoke ribs at Kansas Speedway is a fitting decision for the track and the pitmaster. After all, he was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in Kansas City in 2013.

Another reason why this is fitting is that this idea started during the 2022 American Royal World Series of Barbecue. This competition took place at Kansas Speedway, and it featured a promising conversation between Mixon and track officials.

Mixon will now return to Kansas Speedway for another high-profile weekend. The track will host a tripleheader with the ARCA Menards Series and Craftsman Truck Series on Saturday, May 6, and the Cup Series on Sunday, May 7.

1 Team Will Enter the Weekend as the Favorite

There are several teams and drivers capable of winning at Kansas Speedway. Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and Martin Truex Jr. all have multiple wins at the track.

That being said, there is one team that will enter the weekend as one of the favorites — 23XI Racing. The reason is that the team swept the Kansas races during the first year of the Next Gen era.

Kurt Busch was the first to achieve this goal. He swept the final two stages and led 116 laps, which set a new record for the two-car team. Busch then capped off the afternoon by taking his Jordan Brand Toyota Camry TRD to Victory Lane.

Bubba Wallace captured the second race at Kansas Speedway in 2022 while keeping the No. 45 alive in the owners’ championship battle. He secured bonus points in the first two stages before taking over the lead in the final run to the checkered flag. Wallace led 58 total laps and held off team owner Denny Hamlin to win his second career Cup Series race.

Wallace has shown speed during the 2023 season, and he has delivered a top-five finish at another intermediate track — Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Meanwhile, teammate Tyler Reddick has added four top-five finishes of his own after recovering from early-season struggles. He has also won at Circuit of the Americas.