Tony Stewart’s SRX Series Sets 2023 Schedule, Adds Tracks

Racing fans are set up for a major summer of racing. The Superstar Racing Experience, the series created by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham, has released its 2023 schedule.

The SRX Series announced the news on the morning of December 21 and also revealed that there will be a mix of returning and new tracks. Though the season will still begin with Stafford Motor Speedway on July 13 while Eldora Speedway will return for the first time since 2021.

NEWS: The Thunder is Back. The 2023 SRX Schedule is here. Full Release: https://t.co/GiVcmHWnI9 pic.twitter.com/B0aiZ8rn4L — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) December 21, 2022

“The six tracks we selected came from a list of 42 fantastic venues, all who had real interest in hosting an SRX race this summer,” said Don Hawk, SRX Chief Executive Officer. “When selecting the schedule, we prioritized historic tracks that have had success hosting big-time events.

“We are really excited with the six tracks that have been selected — the venues will be packed and bring incredible energy and local racing passion that will come out on ESPN for Thursday Night Thunder. This summer will be short-track racing at its very best. SRX at [six] historic short tracks all over the US — we can’t wait and are so excited for the fans to experience it on ESPN in Primetime.”

The Events Set Up Potential Guest Appearances

The first two seasons of the SRX Series have featured some prominent names taking on full-time schedules. Stewart, Marco Andretti, Ryan Newman, Bobby Labonte, and Greg Biffle are only some examples.

The series has also featured some standout guests from the ranks of multiple racing series. Ryan Blaney, Dave Blaney, Chase Elliott, Hailie Deegan, Bubba Pollard, Ernie Francis Jr., Tony Kanaan, and Helio Castroneves are some standout examples.

The 2023 season schedule actually sets up some potential guest appearances. The six races, which will all take place on Thursday evenings, will be in the same approximate areas as some Cup Series races.

This SRX schedule lines up well with the Cup schedule for anyone who might race in both. Northeast ➡️ Virginia ➡️ Michigan ➡️ Midwest https://t.co/bBy8sZDtIk pic.twitter.com/IAPzF65CU3 — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) December 21, 2022

NASCARman_rr on Twitter was the first to point out this detail. He noted that the season-opener at Stafford Motor Speedway takes place mere days before the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Similarly, the trip to Thunder Road takes place right before the race at Pocono Raceway.

Having the SRX Series races take place near the Cup Series races does not guarantee that there will be even more guests from the ranks of NASCAR. However, this will make securing some stars significantly easier.

A Classic Vermont Track Headlines the List

There are multiple high-profile venues that will draw attention during the 2023 SRX Series season, and for good reason. However, the majority of comments have focused on the second week of the schedule.

Thunder Road Speedbowl, the track founded by Ken Squier, will take center stage during a doubleheader on July 20. The SRX Series will partner with the Late Model Showdown for a packed Thursday evening of racing as a variety of standout drivers battle for trophies and bragging rights.

There are several standout drivers that have competed at Thunder Road since it opened, whether it was in the ARCA Menards Series East, a Late Model event, or numerous other options. For NASCAR fans, this list includes Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Kenny Wallace, and Clint Bowyer.

“It was important to us to kick-off this summer at Stafford Motor Speedway, in Bristol’s backyard,” Hawk added in the press release. “Stafford and the Arute Family have done a first-class job, and the proximity to ESPN made the home game concept very exciting. SRX’s first visit to Thunder Road will be awesome — the fans there are spectacular, and we’re excited for race fans around the country to see how awesome that place is.

“We are equally excited to visit Motor Mile and Berlin Race — these are two tracks that have been on our radar since day one. Finally, finishing the season with back-to-back dirt races will test the driver’s adaptability. Eldora is a world-class facility, and with Tony [Stewart], we know we are getting the very best. And hosting our championship at Lucas Oil Speedway in Missouri will be the perfect finale to a diverse and exciting 2023 summer schedule.”