Tony Stewart Reunites With Longtime Partner for SRX Season

The No. 14 entry in the Camping World SRX Series is going to have a classic partner during the six-race schedule. Tony Stewart will reunite with Bass Pro Shops as he pursues another racing championship.

The SRX Series announced the news on June 22, three weeks before the season-opening race at Stafford Motor Speedway. A press release noted that Bass Pro Shops will be Stewart’s primary partner during the 2023 season and that the company will also be the Official Outdoor Sporting Goods Sponsor of SRX.

NEWS: @BassProShops joins the #CampingWorldSRX Series, backing @TonyStewart in all six races this summer of Thursday Night Thunder. Bass Pro Shops becomes the Official Outdoor Sporting Goods Sponsor of SRX. Full Release: https://t.co/DNE2zc1nAH pic.twitter.com/EaFzbSUxUW — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) June 22, 2023

“I’m thrilled that Bass Pro and Johnny Morris are joining us at SRX this year,” Stewart said in a press release. “Johnny is a great sportsman, conservationist, and friend of mine, and I’m excited to be driving his iconic Bass Pro paint scheme in SRX this year.”

Stewart Has Worked With Bass Pro in Multiple Racing Series

Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has been associated with some major brands throughout his racing career. Prominent examples are Home Depot, Mobil 1, Office Depot, and Bass Pro Shops. All have served as primary partners over the years, and he has celebrated wins with them.

Stewart won two of these championships with Home Depot colors on his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Pontiac/Chevrolet. He won the third with Office Depot and Mobil 1 colors on his No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet. Though Bass Pro Shops also supported Stewart during this third run.

Bass Pro Shops also supported Stewart as he competed in other racing series. A prominent example was his Prelude to the Dream at Eldora Speedway, an annual dirt race that ran from 2005 until 2012 and attracted some standout drivers.

Stewart won the Prelude to the Dream three times — 2006, 2008, and 2009 — and he put Bass Pro Shops up on the stage on both the No. 20 and No. 14 entries as he celebrated.

Stewart Pursues Another Championship

The reunion with Bass Pro Shops takes place as Stewart prepares for another six-race SRX Series season. He will compete at Stafford Motor Speedway, Thunder Road Speedbowl, Motor Mile Speedway, Berlin Raceway, Eldora Speedway, and Lucas Oil Speedway while trying to win his second championship in three years.

“We are fired up to be a part of this exciting new racing series,” Morris added in the press release. “Our longtime friend Tony Stewart has been an advocate for our customers and for conservation for many years, and we are deep down proud to see him in our Bass Pro Shops car for the SRX 2023 season.”

The Hall of Famer will face some stiff competition as he pursues this goal. He will take on such full-time drivers as Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Hailie Deegan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Paul Tracy, and defending SRX Series champion Marco Andretti.

The driver lineup will also feature some special guests making limited starts. This list includes Denny Hamlin, Kenny Wallace, Kyle Busch, Tony Kanaan, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Greg Biffle, Matt Kenseth, Kasey Kahne, Josef Newgarden, Helio Castroneves, and Ron Capps.