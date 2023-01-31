Ryan Newman & Brad Keselowski Headline List of SRX Series Contenders

The Superstar Racing Experience has just revealed four of the drivers that will compete full-time in 2023. This list includes big names from the ranks of NASCAR, both past and present.

According to multiple announcements, former Cup Series drivers Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman will both return for the full 2023 season. Additionally, Brad Keselowski and Hailie Deegan will both take on the full SRX Series schedule for the first time.

𝗕𝗔𝗗. 𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗗. 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘! Brad Keselowski will join SRX for the full six-race schedule this summer. pic.twitter.com/Bx0oy19wjz — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) January 31, 2023

These former and current NASCAR drivers will battle with a variety of full-time and guest drivers while contending for the championship. They will also only add to a stacked lineup that already features Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Helio Castroneves, and Clint Bowyer competing in select events.

According to previous announcements, Busch will take on races at Motor Mile Speedway on July 27 and Berlin Raceway on August 3. Bowyer will compete at Stafford Speedway on July 13, Motor Mile on July 27, and Lucas Oil Speedway on August 17.

Harvick, for comparison, will join the series at Stafford Speedway on July 13 and Berlin Raceway on August 3. Castroneves will take on Motor Mile Speedway, Berlin Raceway, and Lucas Oil Speedway.

Keselowski Will Make His SRX Series Debut

Labonte and Newman have both competed full-time in the SRX Series while Deegan has taken on select races. Keselowski, however, has no prior experience in the unique race cars.

The 2012 Cup Series champion will have several opportunities to gain experience in the series. He will take on all six events, which will be on Thursday nights instead of Saturday nights. He will also have several opportunities to pursue more wins.

This lineup so far 😎 Kevin Harvick ✅

Clint Bowyer ✅

Brad Keselowski ✅

Hailie Deegan ✅

Bobby Labonte ✅

Ryan Newman ✅ Well done @SRXracing 👏 Get your tickets before they’re gone⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/kpcMl1AtQN — Stafford Speedway (@StaffordSpeedwy) January 31, 2023

While he doesn’t have experience in the SRX Series cars, Keselowski will still remain one of the names to watch each week. He has proven over his career that he can win in a variety of vehicles. His 35 Cup Series wins, 39 Xfinity Series wins, and one Truck Series win are all evidence of this.

The 2023 SRX Series season actually continues Keselowski’s decision to take on new racing challenges. He also headed to Pensacola, Fla., in December and joined FURY Race Cars while attempting to qualify for the prestigious Snowball Derby. Though Keselowski was unable to achieve this goal after battling a stacked entry list.

Labonte & Newman Have Both Won SRX Series Races

Labonte will take on the SRX Series for the third consecutive season while Newman will be back in action after making his debut in 2022. Both drivers have achieved success in the series while celebrating in Victory Lane.

Newman captured his first win during the 2022 season. He captured the race at Stafford Speedway after an intense battle with eventual series champion Marco Andretti. This followed up his season debut at Five Flags Speedway when he finished third.

Labonte made his own trip to Victory Lane the following week. He held off both Andretti and Matt Kenseth at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and put himself into championship contention.

Deegan, who will take on the full schedule for the first time, has competed in multiple SRX Series events over the past two seasons. She has not won yet, but she took part in a wildly entertaining battle with Tony Stewart and Ernie Francis Jr. during the trip to Knoxville Raceway in 2021. Deegan started third overall and ultimately finished second behind the NASCAR Hall of Famer.