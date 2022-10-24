Tony Stewart Takes on New Racing Challenge

Tony Stewart is about to get back into a race car for a new challenge. The multi-time NASCAR champion will make his NHRA debut during a trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 28-30.

True Speed Communication issued a press release on October 24 and announced the news. The release noted that Stewart has taken part in several test sessions in both a Top Fuel Dragster and a Top Alcohol dragster, including two multi-day sessions at Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School. Now Stewart will test himself against other Top Alcohol dragster drivers as he tries out “the real thing.”

While Stewart owns his own team, he will make his debut with McPhillips Racing in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. He will have longtime partner Mobil 1 as his primary sponsor for the event, continuing a relationship that has previously featured NASCAR and World of Outlaws races.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” Stewart said. “It’s definitely going to be a big learning curve, and to do it at a national event right out of the gate adds to the challenge. But it’s something I’ve really been wanting to do and I’ve been working toward this moment. I’m not taking it lightly. It’s a serious business and I’m going to be as prepared as possible when I get to Las Vegas.”

Stewart Has Dove Headfirst Into NHRA

The move to NHRA is fitting for Stewart considering that he has dove headfirst into the racing series. He has been heavily involved in the series, both as a spectator at the track and as a new team owner.

Stewart, who married 10-time NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series winner Leah Pruett, started Tony Stewart Racing ahead of the 2022 season. The team made its debut at an event in California with both Pruett and Funny Car teammate Matt Hagan competing. Both drivers made it to the Countdown to the Championship.

Stewart has learned a significant amount about the sport as a fan and team owner. He gained even more knowledge during his test sessions. Now he will see how he stacks up against the best drivers in the series.

“My expectations are just to gain experience and knowledge throughout the weekend,” Stewart said. “It will be nice to go from getting to drive the car to actually competing. Hopefully, we’ll have a good weekend and I’ll get to make a lot of passes.”

Stewart Has Excelled in Multiple Racing Series

Taking on NHRA is a new challenge for Stewart, but it is not his first foray into a new racing series. He has tested himself throughout his career across a variety of motorsports series and in a variety of vehicles.

Stewart is obviously best known for his success in NASCAR. He captured three Cup Series championships — two with Joe Gibbs Racing and one with Stewart-Haas Racing. He also won 49 races at the top level of stock car racing before retiring.

Along with his time in NASCAR, Stewart has also captured championships in other series. He was the 1997 IndyCar Series champion, the 1995 USAC Triple Crown champion, the 1994 USAC National Midget Series champion, the 2006 IROC champion, and the 2021 SRX Series champion.

Championships are one thing, but Stewart has also captured hundreds of race wins in his career. One prominent example is the prestigious Chili Bowl Nationals. Stewart won in both 2002 and 2007.