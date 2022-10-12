Tony Stewart Is Not Happy With NASCAR

Stewart-Haas Racing has been on the receiving end of two massive penalties over the past two weeks. Now team co-owner Tony Stewart has voiced some frustrations with the sanctioning body.

“If it weren’t for the fact that I’ve got a couple of appearances that I have to make, I wouldn’t be in another NASCAR race the rest of the year. Wouldn’t waste my time,” Stewart said.

Stewart provided these comments to the Associated Press on October 12 at Texas Motor Speedway. He said that he did not want to talk about the penalties issued to Cole Custer and the No. 41 team after the trip to the Charlotte Roval. He then made a strong statement about his current feelings.

Stewart Made the Comments After SHR Dropped 1 Appeal

The Hall of Famer has seen his team receive significant penalties as the end of the season approaches. The first went to the No. 4 team after the race at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR took the No. 4 Ford Mustang to the R&D Center for a teardown inspection after Kevin Harvick finished 29th. The sanctioning body then issued L2-Level penalties to the team, which included the loss of 100 driver points and the loss of 100 owner points. Crew chief Rodney Childers then received a $100,000 fine and a four-race suspension.

Looking for a new weekend hobby (something not south eastern based) if anyone has any ideas. Something low drama and relaxing preferably — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) October 11, 2022

The second penalty went to Cole Custer and the No. 41 team. The one-time Cup Series winner appeared to deliberately slow down on the final lap of the playoff race at the Charlotte Roval, which impeded the progress of Austin Dillon and other drivers.

NASCAR alleged that the No. 41 team had attempted to manipulate the outcome of the race and issued a massive penalty. This included the loss of 50 driver points and 50 owner points. Custer and his crew chief Michael Shiplett both received $100,000 fines. Shiplett also received an indefinite suspension.

Statement regarding penalties levied by NASCAR against SHR and No. 41 team. pic.twitter.com/NlwXZcDIMB — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) October 12, 2022

SHR said that it would appeal both penalties after they were announced. However, the team has since dropped the appeal of those issued to the No. 4 team. Now SHR will only appeal those issued to the No. 41 team.

Members of SHR Have Been Vocal With Their Frustrations

Stewart is only the latest member of the organization to make strong comments about NASCAR as the end of the 2022 Cup Series season approaches. Others have done so in recent weeks while focusing on the Next Gen car.

This list includes Aric Almirola’s spotter, Joel Edmonds, who has been open on Twitter about how some of the safety issues and penalties have affected his desire to leave for the track each week. Then there is crew chief Rodney Childers, who has provided detailed comments about fires, blown tires, and other issues during the season.

Completely unacceptable that those in charge have let things get to this point. I remember it like it was yesterday @dennyhamlin in the presentation of the new car to the drivers pleading that the car was to stiff. Data didn’t agree. TIME TO LISTEN TO THE DRIVERS CRASHING THEM! https://t.co/Q9urnlbaWa — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) September 30, 2022

The list also includes Kevin Harvick, who has been very vocal in regard to safety issues and the Next Gen car. Harvick took extensive time prior to his elimination in the Round of 16 to voice his frustrations and explain that he was doing so because he has seen slow approaches to safety in the past.

Harvick has not had to meet with media members after failing to move on to the Round of 12. He has still remained active on Twitter with some strong comments about many storylines in NASCAR.