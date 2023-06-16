Toyota Focusing on Martin Truex Jr.’s Future

Martin Truex Jr.’s future remains unknown midway through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Toyota Racing Development does not know if he will retire, but the company has plans to keep him around beyond the 2023 season.

Toyota Racing Development USA President David Wilson made comments about the situation during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He explained that the campaign to keep Truex in the No. 19 Toyota Camry TRD has begun, and he expressed optimism about the chances of success.

“From my frame of reference and where [he] is — a future Hall of Famer in this sport — it’s about how fun he’s having, and you see him climbing out of that race car more and more often with a smile on his face,” Wilson said, quote via Racer.

Obviously, TRD has no control over whether Truex returns for another season. This will come down to Joe Gibbs Racing, Truex’s partners, and his feelings about continuing to compete. Though the company can continue to provide support in other ways.

Truex’s ‘Swagger’ Has Returned in 2023

The 2022 season was odd for Truex and Joe Gibbs Racing. He was one of the most consistent drivers in NASCAR, and he was constantly near the top of the standings throughout the regular season. However, he missed the playoffs due to the number of winners.

The 2023 season has told a different story. The No. 19 team is not making mistakes on pit road, and they are bringing fast cars to the race track. The result is that Truex has a different air about him. He and crew chief James Small have also celebrated three wins — two points-paying — so far.

“Well, I think our team, James has got the guys… I think we’ve been fast,” Joe Gibbs said during a press conference at Sonoma Raceway. “I think he gets excited when he has fast cars. Top fives the two weeks previous to this. That gets him excited.

“I guess it would be like almost any driver who goes to the racetrack with a lot of confidence. I think it’s very important he and James have a great relationship. Martin — James will tell you this — may be one of the absolute best at dealing with adversity. He is just even, you know what I mean?”

This ‘Swagger’ Will Play a Role in Truex’s Future

Winning races and having “swagger” again does not guarantee that Truex will be back in the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2024 season. Nor does it mean that he will be part of the Joe Gibbs Racing lineup, but it certainly helps in the decision-making process.

Gibbs indicated that this was the case during a post-race press conference at Dover Motor Speedway. He celebrated Truex snapping a 54-race winless streak, and he explained the role that wins play in bringing the 2017 Cup Series champion back for more races.

“I think it’s huge, and we are constantly talking to Martin about next year,” Gibbs said on May 1. “We want him to stay with us as long as we can convince him to do that. I think the best way of doing that is winning races, or have a chance to win a championship. I think that’s the best sales job we can do.”

With two wins in the first 16 races, Truex certainly appears to be on the path to a deep playoff run. Whether he maintains this pace remains to be seen, but it will likely play a role in his future with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota Racing Development.