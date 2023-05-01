Joe Gibbs ‘Constantly Talking’ To Martin Truex Jr. About 2024

Martin Truex Jr. is taking this stage of his NASCAR career year by year. He hasn’t made any indication about whether he will return in 2024, but the team owner has expressed his intent to keep the 2017 Cup Series champion in the building.

Joe Gibbs met with media members at Dover Motor Speedway after Truex snapped a 54-race winless streak. He confirmed that his championship-winning organization is currently working on the 2024 season and that the win could be a significant factor in the ongoing discussions.

“I think it’s huge, and we are constantly talking to Martin about next year,” Gibbs said during his post-race press conference. “We want him to stay with us as long as we can convince him to do that. I think the best way of doing that is winning races, or have a chance to win a championship. I think that’s the best sales job we can do.”

Truex Previously Set a Timeline for a Decision

Truex’s future in the NASCAR Cup Series was a prominent storyline during the early portions of the 2022 season. There were questions about whether he would retire after the first season of the Next Gen era.

Truex provided the answer on June 24, 2022, two days before the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. JGR tweeted out a simple message stating that the 2017 champion would return for another campaign.

Truex provided further comments during the race weekend in Tennessee. He explained that Coach Gibbs was good at convincing people. He added that he felt like he could still contend for a championship.

There were obvious questions about Truex’s future after he announced his return for 2023. The biggest was, “Will you be back for the 2024 Cup Series season, or will you retire after the season finale at Phoenix?”

Truex’s answer was straightforward. He explained that it took him six months to decide to return for another run in the No. 19 Toyota. He said that he needed “at least another six months” before making up his mind about the 2024 season.

Another Season Would Put Truex Within Reach of a Milestone

Gibbs does not know if Truex will return for another season in the No. 19 Toyota Camry. He would like to see it happen, and he believes that more wins will help convince the New Jersey native to put pen to paper.

If Truex does return to JGR for the 2024 season, he will move closer to an important milestone. He currently sits at 632 Cup Series starts after the first 11 races of the 2023 season. Truex will hit 657 by the end of the season, barring any unexpected absences. Another 36-race schedule would put him at 693 career starts and within reach of 700.

Truex would have the opportunity to potentially pass several standout drivers by running the full 2024 season. This list includes such names as Dale Jarrett (668), Joe Nemechek (674), Dale Earnhardt (676), and Jimmie Johnson (688 and counting). He would end the 2024 season two starts behind Jeff Burton, who sits 21st on the all-time list.

There are 19 drivers that have made 700 or more starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. Buddy Baker finished his career with an even 700 while Kurt Busch stepped away due to a concussion after making 776 starts. Kevin Harvick is the leader among active drivers with 801 starts to his name.