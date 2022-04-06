Toyota Racing Inks Major Sponsor Deal Spanning NASCAR Series

The members of Toyota Racing Development have just secured a new partner. Toyota Racing has agreed to a multi-year deal with Yahoo that will support drivers across multiple racing series.

Toyota Racing announced the news on April 6 with a press release. Yahoo has become an official partner of TRD and will provide primary schemes for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), Venturini Motorsports (VMS), and Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM).

This support will highlight the trip to Martinsville Speedway, where Christopher Bell will debut one of the schemes. He will showcase the purple and white No. 20 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD while pursuing his first victory at a short track.

Man this is exciting! Been a big Yahoo user my whole life. Now I get to drive the Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD at some of the biggest races this season! Can’t wait to debut this baby at @MartinsvilleSwy this weekend! @Yahoo | @YahooSports | @yahoobusiness | @ToyotaRacing pic.twitter.com/x3Ci7bDIYF — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) April 6, 2022

Bell will serve as the main Cup Series driver to use the Yahoo primary scheme. He will debut it at Martinsville Speedway on April 9 before bringing it back for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29. Bell’s schedule will also include the return to Road America on July 3, the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 4, and the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17.

Yahoo has a history in NASCAR. For example, the company previously served as the primary partner for Tina Gordon’s No. 39 Ford during a 2004 Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

2 Kyle Busch Motorsports Drivers Will Showcase Yahoo Colors

Bell will have Yahoo as a primary partner during the Cup Series season, but one of his teammates will have the company’s support during a Camping World Truck Series race. Kyle Busch will use Yahoo colors during the trip to Sonoma Raceway on June 11, his final start of the Truck Series season.

John Hunter Nemechek, the driver of the No. 4 KBM Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, will have Yahoo as his primary partner for two different races. He will first join forces with Yahoo for the trip to Pocono Raceway on July 23 before bringing the company back at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 29, which serves as the start to the Truck Series playoffs.

“Yahoo is an iconic brand, and we are thrilled to align TRD with them,” said Jack Irving, group manager, commercial, TRD. “Yahoo and TRD are very excited about the future of this program, and we are ready to showcase them across several of Toyota’s racing disciplines this season.”

The New Deal Includes ARCA Menards Series & Dirt Races

According to the press release, the new deal will not solely focus on the national NASCAR series. Yahoo and TRD will also support two drivers competing in the grassroots series.

Jesse Love, who competes in the ARCA Menards Series for Venturini Motorsports, will put the Yahoo colors on display. He will feature the company during five races on the ARCA Menards Series schedule while pursuing his second career victory in the series.

Kaylee Bryson, who made history by becoming the first female to start the A-Main at the 2022 Chili Bowl after winning her B-Main, will round out the list of sponsored drivers. She will drive the Yahoo Midget during 18 dirt events.

“At Yahoo, we connect people to their passions with the content and experiences that fuel their day,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer at Yahoo. “We’re excited to work with TRD this year, and look forward to seeing the Yahoo brand at high speed.”

READ NEXT: Hailie Deegan’s Latest Video Reveals Death Threats From Fan