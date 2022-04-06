Hailie Deegan’s Latest Video Reveals Death Threats From Fan

Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan skipped the Freedom 500 in Florida, saying that she had to deal with a situation on “the personal, safety side.” Now she has released a video alleging that a catfished fan had threatened to kill her boyfriend, Chase Cabre.

Deegan and Cabre, who also works as her videographer, released a YouTube video on April 4 with the title “Our Lives Are Being Threatened…” They sat down and spent 15 minutes providing information about the personal situation. They alleged that a fake Deegan account had contacted the individual and claimed that Cabre was holding the driver “hostage” and physically abusing her.





Our Lives Are Being Threatened… This situation has been taking a real toll on Chase and I. This is something that nobody should ever have to deal with. 2022-04-04T20:09:07Z

“So this guy ends up getting wrapped in this whole deal believing Chase beats me,” Deegan said in the video. “And I would normally not be worried about this if the fact wasn’t this person — this guy — lives near my race shop, near where I live, my home. It makes me uncomfortable. It makes me scared. You shouldn’t be scared at your own house.”

Deegan continued and explained that she had kept tabs on the individual’s social media profile. She alleged that the situation escalated to the point where the person had told Cabre he needed to “get out of town” before sundown, or else their face would be the last thing he saw. They added that once the sun had set, the catfished fan tagged Cabre in another post saying that the sun had gone down and that he was a man of his word.

The message — and multiple others — prompted Deegan and Cabre to contact local police, the FBI, and NASCAR security. They had officers sitting outside of their home after receiving the messages. Deegan also stated in the video that she had spent weeks watching feeds from her security cameras.

Multiple People Contacted the Individual in Question

Both Cabre and Deegan took time during the video to say that they had put in some effort to try to shut down the situation. They said that they had reached out to the individual recently and tried to explain that the other accounts are fake. Deegan also said that the individual had contacted her father, Brian Deegan, asking if the messages were real.

“So my dad pretty much told him, ‘ok, dude. Use your head. She has a boyfriend. You’re obviously getting catfished. She doesn’t… She’s not trying to get your money. She’s not trying to beg you for money, and her boyfriend doesn’t beat her,'” Deegan said.

“I think a lot of you guys know my dad, and I think that would not fly well with him. And I think enough people know how much of a strong-willed person I am. That I don’t take crap from anyone.”

Cabre and Deegan delivered another message at the end of the video. They said that if the individual was watching, they want him to stop. They said that the situation has become a nuisance in their lives and that the messages from the other accounts are not real.

Deegan Will Continue With Her Racing Schedule

The driver of the No. 1 said in the video that she will continue with her racing schedule after skipping the Freedom 500. She will take part in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, April 7 (8 p.m. ET, FS1), as well as the rest of the Camping World Truck Series schedule.

NASCAR spokesman Mike Forde told NBC News on April 5 that “We have measures in place to increase her safety on and off the track.”

Deegan and Cabre added in the video that they have also done their own work while returning to competition. They have surrounded themselves with security while at race tracks and have taken some other steps to ensure their safety.

Deegan also noted in the video that she has spoken to several members of law enforcement and security officials about the situation. She does not want the person arrested considering that he would be out of custody in a short matter of time due to a lack of physical activity. She expressed concern that an arrest would only agitate the individual and potentially cause further issues.

