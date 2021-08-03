Daniel Suarez & Justin Marks Competing in One-Off Race

Two important parts of Trackhouse Racing are about to face off in the streets of Nashville. One day prior to traveling to Watkins Glen International in New York, Daniel Suarez will compete in the Trans Am TA2 Series race on Aug. 7. He will face off with his boss, Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks

According to “Pit Stop Radio News,” Suarez will climb behind the wheel of the No. 75 Wesley Financial Group Chevrolet Camaro for Silver Hare Racing. Marks will drive the Team SLR No. 99 BC Forever Tribute Chevrolet Camaro honoring the late Bryan Clauson, a dirt track icon who passed away in 2016.

”It’s going to be a lot of fun on that new track. I am excited for it,” Suarez said about the race, per “Pit Stop Radio News.” “Racing is cool and racing something new is really cool. I have wanted to run Trans Am with Justin for a long time and we finally get to do it this weekend in Nashville. Justin is really good as are a lot of the drivers in this race.”

The race will be part of the festivities leading up to the first-ever Music City Grand Prix. The Trans Am race will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 1:20 p.m. CT. Suarez and Marks will also take part in a qualifying session earlier in the day at 11 a.m. CT.

Marks Has Considerable Experience on Road Courses

A veteran driver with starts in NASCAR and IMSA, Marks is no stranger to racing. He made 38 starts in the Truck Series, 35 starts in the Xfinity Series, and six starts in the Cup Series. Marks secured one win during his NASCAR career, winning the Xfinity Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2016.

In addition to competing in stock car racing, Marks also spent time in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and the Grand Am Rolex Sports Car Series. The veteran partnered with fellow driver Andy Lally during the 2009 Grand Am season, leading to an opening victory in the GT class at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

While Marks has not competed since 2019 he will change that trend in the city where he lives. The Trackhouse Racing owner will test his skills against a fellow driver on a unique course that crosses the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and goes by Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans.

Suarez Will Use the Race To Prep for a Cup Series Race

Following the trip to Nashville for the Trans Am race, Suarez will immediately head to the northeast to compete once again. The Cup Series returns from a two-week break on Aug. 8 for a race at Watkins Glen International.

In three previous trips to Watkins Glen, Suarez has posted two top-five finishes. He took third in 2017 and fourth in 2018 for Joe Gibbs Racing. He then finished 17th in 2019 for Stewart-Haas Racing. Suarez will now make his fourth Cup Series start at the road course and try to turn in yet another strong performance.

”Every advantage we can give Daniel in this era of no practice, no qualifying races is worth it,” Marks said, per “Speedway Digest.” ”By getting him a ride in the Music City GP, he’ll be able to take the flag at Watkins Glen coming right out of two days of competitive road racing in a similar vehicle. And it’ll be fun for us to race together finally.”

The Cup Series race at Watkins Glen will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Network will broadcast the action live while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide audio coverage. Without practice on the schedule, Suarez will have to wait until Wednesday, Aug. 4, to learn his starting position.

