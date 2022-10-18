Trackhouse Racing Lands New Partner on Multi-Year Deal

Trackhouse Racing is helping a company make its NASCAR Cup Series debut. The organization and Ross Chastain have partnered with Kubota Tractors on a multi-year deal.

Trackhouse Racing announced the news on October 17 and showcased the new look for Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro. The stock car will feature an orange and black scheme with Kubota Tractors logos on the hood and sides. Additionally, Onx will serve as a prominent partner for Chastain.

“It was both an honor and a lot of fun to stand before Kubota dealers and employees to tell them they are going to be part of NASCAR Cup Racing,” Chastain said after a special event in Texas. “They were just as pumped about the news as everyone at Trackhouse Racing is about welcoming Kubota to our partner family. We are joining together at the perfect time as we push for the playoffs.”

Chastain Has Another Opportunity at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Chastain will showcase the scheme at Homestead-Miami Speedway while trying to secure a spot in the championship four. He was within reach of punching his ticket at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but he could not hold off Joey Logano in the final laps.

Chastain still finished the playoff race second, and he walked away with a solid points day. This helped him move ahead of regular-season champion Chase Elliott with two races remaining in the Round of Eight.

The Trackhouse Racing driver is now 18 points above the cutline. He is one point ahead of Elliott and 12 points ahead of Denny Hamlin. Now he will try to add more points to his total at an intermediate track, a style where Trackhouse Racing drivers have showcased speed.

Chastain will also have the team’s “good luck charm” on the No. 1 Chevrolet. Onx has been on Trackhouse Racing cars for three races. One was Chastain’s first career Cup Series win at Circuit of the Americas when the company shared the scheme with iFly.

Another race was at Sonoma Raceway. Onx served as the co-primary alongside Renu on Daniel Suarez’s No. 99 Chevrolet. The second-year Trackhouse Racing driver went on to win his first career Cup Series race.

Another Driver Has Showcased Kubota in 2022

Kubota Tractors has some history in NASCAR. The company sponsored Ryan Preece during an Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2016 and Jason Hathaway during a Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Mosport Park in 2017.

The company made its return to NASCAR in 2022 and joined forces with the defending Truck Series champion. Kubota took over the No. 99 of Ben Rhodes for pivotal playoff races at both Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Rhodes turned in a 13th-place finish at Kansas Speedway while trying to secure a spot in the Round of Eight. He did enough to avoid elimination and keep himself in contention for a spot in the championship four.

Rhodes then joined forces with Kubota once again for the second race of the Round of Eight. He turned in a strong performance while securing points in Stages 1 and 2. He was then within mere feet of potentially winning his second race of the year, but NASCAR threw the caution for a wreck occurring behind the leaders.

There were numerous questions about which driver had actually won the playoff race. Some thought it was Bret Holmes due to him crossing the finish line first.

Others thought it was Rhodes because he may have been in the lead at the time of caution. Though there were questions about whether he had forced Matt DiBenedetto below the double-yellow line. Ultimately, officials decided that DiBenedetto had won his first career national series race under caution.