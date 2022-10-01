Matt DiBenedetto is a NASCAR Winner

The Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway came to an end with a massive wreck as drivers crossed the finish line. There were questions about which driver had won, but it was Matt DiBenedetto who ultimately made the trip to Victory Lane.

The driver of the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet Silverado was actually in the third row during the final lap of overtime. He stuck to the bottom and followed race leader Ben Rhodes before chaos ensued. Corey Heim got sent into the wall from the top lane, which kicked off the big one and collected an estimated 16 trucks.

A WILD NASCAR TRUCK SERIES FINISH AT TALLADEGA 👀 pic.twitter.com/f30MFY3m4q — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Rhodes moved to the middle lane to try to block while Bret Holmes moved to the top and DiBenedetto stuck on the bottom. The caution flew prior to the drivers crossing the finish line, which then created numerous questions about which driver was actually the winner.

Holmes was initially listed as the winner by the timing and scoring chart, but it was not official. NASCAR spent time poring over the data and replays before ultimately declaring that DiBenedetto was the winner. He went to celebrate while others headed to the infield care center.

DiBenedetto Remains Very ‘Grateful’ for His Opportunities

DiBenedetto moved to the Truck Series for the start of the 2022 season after losing his ride at Wood Brothers Racing to Cup Series rookie Harrison Burton. He went from making 248 starts at the top level of NASCAR to the third-biggest national series, but he is not complaining.

DiBenedetto spoke multiple times after the race about “getting humbled” over the past few years and how his personal life was crumbling around him. The situation has since changed, and DiBenedetto has made it clear that he’s in a great place.

“Oh, man, this was such a long time coming,” DiBenedetto told FOX Sports’ Josh Sims after the win. “Praise God. All glory to God. Thank you so much! Thank you. Man, my fans are… I’m so thankful. They have beared [sic] with me through so much, being a reckless human being sometimes. So much life changes. I’m so thankful. I’m so thankful to do this. I’m so grateful for everybody.”

DiBenedetto also clarified during his post-race press conference that he would not change anything about his path considering that it helped him be less of “a bull in a china shop” and he needed to be humbled. It ultimately “saved his life” and his marriage.

This Win Marked a Major Moment for Rackley W.A.R.

This trip to Victory Lane was DiBenedetto’s first in a national NASCAR series. It also marked the first time that the small Tennessee Truck Series team was able to celebrate a win.

Rackley W.A.R. began competing during the 2021 Truck Series season. The team relied on five different drivers — Willie Allen, Josh Berry, William Byron, Brett Moffitt, and Timothy Peters — during this inaugural season, and it celebrated one top-10 finish before signing DiBenedetto as the full-time driver.

Once the California native took over the No. 25, he put himself in contention during multiple races. He did not secure a spot in the playoffs, but he was able to gain some momentum. DiBenedetto has registered seven top-10 finishes, one top-five, and one win in the first 21 races of the season.

With the win secure, DiBenedetto will now close out the year with races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. He will then return to the No. 25 for another full-time campaign in 2023 after landing a contract extension in July.