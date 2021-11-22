Trackhouse Racing Shows Off Incredible Facility [LOOK]

A new era has begun for Trackhouse Racing. The NASCAR Cup Series team has officially moved into its new facility and provided the first looks with a series of photos and videos posted on social media.

Daniel Suarez, the driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet, posted videos showing off his “first day of school” at Trackhouse Racing. He walked into the massive shop, which featured his stock car sitting across the floor from Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet. The Trackhouse Racing account also posted a series of photos that provided an even more in-depth look at the new facility where the two-car team will prepare for each race on the schedule.

“Hey, Amigos! Daniel Suarez here. We are here at the new Trackhouse,” Suarez said in a Twitter video on November 22. “Man, they did an amazing job putting this place together. I’m so very happy. Very, very happy to be here.

“Very, very happy to be part of this. Everyone is so very excited, of course. The front of the shop also looks amazing. I feel like it’s a completely different place. I’m very excited to be here.”

Trackhouse Racing Took Over Chip Ganassi Racing’s Facility

The start of something new. Let's get to work. #OurHouse pic.twitter.com/ErdLbNjPDb — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) November 22, 2021

The facility in Concord, N.C., may look familiar to some people. It used to belong to Chip Ganassi Racing, but Trackhouse Racing took over after the championship race at Phoenix as part of the transaction between the two teams. The Cup Series organization also acquired both of CGR’s charters for the 2022 season.

Trackhouse Racing made several changes to make the facility a fitting home for the 2022 season. The black and blue colors now feature as prominent parts of the design, and there are large images of Chastain and Suarez above the shop doors.

The centerpiece of the shop is a massive team logo. The powder-coated piece of metal features the signature Trackhouse blue. There are also letters spelling out the team name individually mounted to the base.

Trackhouse Racing Previously Unveiled Chastain’s Stock Car

The move to the new facility continues a month of big moments for Trackhouse Racing. The team also made some new hires and showcased Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet for the first time during a two-day Next Gen test session at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Suarez and Chastain rotated seat time in the No. 1 during the session while sharing feedback for the first time as teammates. They made considerable strides during the two-day session and moved up the unofficial speeds leaderboard.

The No. 1 Chevrolet ended the November 17 session with the 18th-fastest lap time at 31.522 seconds and 171.309 miles per hour. The drivers improved on November 18 and finished with the 11-fastest lap at 31.294 seconds and 172.557 miles per hour, just behind Erik Jones of Richard Petty Motorsports (31.260 seconds).

Chastain used the test session to continue working with Phil Surgen, the man who served as his crew chief during the 2021 season with CGR. Surgen made the move with Chastain over to Trackhouse Racing after the season finale in order to continue a relationship that led to a runner-up finish in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20. The duo also combined for a fourth-place finish at the Circuit of the Americas on May 23.

READ NEXT: Tony Stewart & Leah Pruett Have Tied the Knot