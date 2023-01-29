Trackhouse Racing Uses Returning Partner To Support Veteran Farmers

Trackhouse Racing has brought back a key primary partner for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Kubota Corporation will once again sponsor the two-car team while supporting veteran farmers.

According to a press release, Kubota Corporation will celebrate every top-10 finish from Ross Chastain by donating $10,000 to the Farmer Veteran Coalition. This nonprofit assists military veterans and currently serving members as they attempt to transition into careers in farming.

We'll be smashing more watermelons and pinatas in the @kubota_usa car starting at Auto Club Speedway on February 26th! With each of @RossChastain’s top-10 finishes, Kubota will be donating $10,000 to Farmers Veteran Coalition helping veterans transition into careers in farming. pic.twitter.com/SrRvGr4ggb — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) January 27, 2023

“Growing up in a farming family, the hard work and lessons I learned are what has molded me into the racecar driver you see on the track today,” Chastain said in a press release on January 27.

“This sponsorship from Kubota is especially meaningful to me because it allows me to use my platform to shine a bright light on agriculture and on the men and women who work so hard to feed all of us. I’m excited to get the Kubota orange paint scheme back out on the track this season and also help military veterans get their start in farming with each top-10 finish.”

The Partnership Includes More Races on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro

Kubota first took over the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro during the trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway. Chastain showcased the orange and black scheme while battling with race-winner Kyle Larson and AJ Allmendinger during the final run to the checkered flag.

The expanded deal includes five more races on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro during the 2023 season. Chastain will first showcase Kubota Corporation at Auto Club Speedway on February 27. This is the same track where he first partnered with Casa Del Sol Tequila during the 2022 season.

Chastain will then reunite with the company at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, Kansas Speedway on September 10, and Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22.

The Partnership Also Features Another Driver

As part of the reunion, Kubota Corporation will also expand its support of Trackhouse Racing. The company will also support Daniel Suarez for the first time in his national NASCAR series career.

The driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro will showcase the Kubota Corporation colors for the first time during the playoffs. Suarez will debut this partner at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24, which starts the Round of 12.

Suarez reached the Round of 12 for the first time in his career in 2022 after winning a regular-season race at Sonoma Raceway. He headed to Texas Motor Speedway with the goal of winning and moving on to the Round of Eight, but he ultimately crossed the finish line 12th in the Aguas Frescas Chevrolet Camaro.

Suarez will now enter the 2023 season with the goal of adding more wins to his career total and returning to the playoffs. He will pursue this goal while joining forces with a new partner in Kubota Tractor Corporation.

“I feel like I am joining a new family,” Suarez added in the press release. “Ross has told me so many good things about Kubota and their equipment, so I’m looking forward to joining him in Kubota Country.”