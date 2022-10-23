AJ Allmendinger: Racing Ross Chastain Was ‘Fun as S***’

The final laps at Homestead-Miami Speedway featured a battle for second between Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger. The Kaulig Racing driver reacted by explaining just how much fun it was.

“That was fun as s*** right there,” Allmendinger told media members after the race. “I was having a good time. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. … Believe me, I’ve had an issue with how he’s raced, but that was fun as s*** right there.”

The two drivers spent multiple laps battling for position. They both dove down to the bottom of the track before sliding back up in front of each other, and then they utilized crossover moves. They kept their cars clean while avoiding contact. Instead, they just continued to battle hard for position.

The past incident that Allmendinger referenced was the race at Circuit of the Americas. He moved Chastain and took the lead, but the Trackhouse Racing driver came back and sent Allmendinger into Alex Bowman. Chastain went on to win his first career race while Allmendinger finished 33rd.

Chastain Had Similar Comments About the Battle

Chastain and Allmendinger have a history together. They both raced for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series while each taking the company to Victory Lane. They have also had run-ins on the track.

However, the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was a different matter entirely. They went back and forth while battling for the best position and an opportunity to chase down race leader Kyle Larson. Neither one was able to track down the No. 5 Chevrolet, but they both walked away happy about their battle.

@AJDinger said multiple times that racing against @RossChastain was "fun as sh*t." Chastain viewed the battle the same way. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Z7ZCFkMiPS — John Newby (@JohnNewby_) October 23, 2022

“Look, AJ and I have a pretty good history of racing together and against each other and as teammates,” Chastain said. “And he’s taught me a ton. I lost a lot of that friendship earlier in the year, and I’ve tried to pay it back and tried to do things.

“…I know we both felt that whoever got to [Larson] could maybe win. And it was. It was so fun. I mean, he can roll the bottom. I was super tight. We were trading sliders and trading just commitment level on entry.”

Allmendinger Was Not the Only Driver Making These Comments

While Allmendinger was the most vocal about the fun he had racing against Chastain, he was not the only one discussing the driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro. Kyle Larson’s crew chief also had a comment over the radio.

There was a moment late in the race when Larson went to pass Chastain and move into second place behind Martin Truex Jr. He was able to get by the No. 1 cleanly without any aggressive blocks. Crew chief Cliff Daniels responded by saying, “That was a classy move. Thank you, Ross.”

“Look, I’m learning and I’m evolving, I feel like,” Chastain said. “I’ve put a lot of effort into that. There’s blocks I could have made today that if we ran this race in March, I would have made those blocks. And I didn’t today.

“I’m not saying I’m perfect. I’m not, but I just continue to learn and evolve and surround myself with the best people I can. And I think it’s showing with a few more people in the garage patting me on the back every now and then.”