JGR Brings in Potential Backup Driver as Kyle Busch Awaits Second Child

The No. 18 could feature a new driver in one of the next two Cup Series events. Joe Gibbs Racing has a backup driver ready to take over for Kyle Busch if the surrogate carrying his and Samantha Busch’s second child goes into labor.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass announced the news on May 6 ahead of the races at Darlington Raceway. He announced that Trevor Bayne is on standby for both the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 4, and the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 15.

Samantha Busch provided an update on May 3 and said that the surrogate was at 38 weeks and four days. She said that there were no signs during a doctor’s appointment that the baby was about to arrive, but she said that she expected the surrogate to go into labor in the middle of the night.

The Busch Family Announced the News in 2021

Kyle and Samantha Busch dropped some big news shortly after the 2021 Cup Series season came to an end. They revealed on November 16 that they were expecting their second child and that they had a due date in May 2022.

The couple provided the update with a video posted to their social media channels. They walked son Brexton into a field where a blanket sat next to a massive arrangement of balloons. They told him that they had a present for him, so Brexton opened a box and pulled out a lime and a series of ultrasound photos. He then ran around the field with a flare shooting out pink smoke.

Samantha has continued to provide updates throughout the process, but one of the biggest could soon come from a different source. If Busch has to step out of the No. 18 Toyota Camry for a race, he will confirm that the surrogate has gone into labor.

Bayne Has Made Multiple Starts for JGR in 2022

The 2011 Daytona 500 winner, Bayne made his return to NASCAR in 2022. This marked his first time back in a national series since the 2018 Cup Series season, and he used the opportunity to join a powerhouse team.

Bayne has made three starts so far in the Xfinity Series while driving for JGR. He controlled the No. 18 Toyota Supra at Auto Club Speedway and finished third overall. He returned to the entry at Phoenix Raceway and captured the pole by posting the fastest lap in qualifying. Bayne ultimately finished fourth overall while turning in another strong performance.

Bayne’s third start, which took place at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway, was not as successful. He was one of many drivers involved in an incident during the final stage, and he ended his day 28th overall.

Bayne has four more starts remaining on his partial schedule for Joe Gibbs Racing. He will return to the No. 18 and strive to return to Victory Lane in the Xfinity Series for the first time since the 2013 season.

