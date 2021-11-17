Kyle Busch & Wife Samantha Expecting Second Child

Brexton Busch is about to become a big brother. Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha have announced that they will welcome a second child via a gestational carrier in May 2022.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota posted an announcement video on Twitter on Tuesday, November 16. He and Samantha walked Brexton into a field where a blanket sat next to a massive arrangement of balloons. They told their son that they had a present for him. Brexton opened a box and pulled out a lime and a series of ultrasound photos. He then ran around the field with a flare shooting out pink smoke.

Samantha explained on Instagram that the lime was to represent the size of her daughter at the time of the ultrasounds. Though she said that her daughter has now grown to the size of an apple.

“We are so incredibly happy to announce that our baby girl will be joining our family via a gestational carrier in May of 2022!!!!” Samantha wrote on Instagram. “Some of the most beautiful things in life come after heartache and a whole lot of prayers. We have dreamed of this day being able to make Brexton a big brother and getting to tell him the exciting news FINALLY was one of the most special moments in life.

“Thank you everyone who has supported us on our journey and did not give up hope just like we didn’t,” Samantha continued. “We are so beyond grateful that we have the most amazing GC to help us complete our family. We are forever humbled and appreciative to her and to all of you that have sent us so many encouraging messages over the years.”

Busch & Samantha Have Fought to Normalize Infertility Discussions

The pregnancy announcement is a major moment for the Busch family. They have battled long-term fertility struggles and remained very open about the subject. The reason is that they have fought to normalize infertility discussions and help other couples dealing with similar situations.

Samantha revealed on October 2, 2018, that she and Busch were going to undergo in vitro fertilization, the process of fertilizing eggs with sperm outside the body to give Brexton a sibling. They provided updates on social media to take other couples along for the journey and ultimately posted a gender reveal video on November 22, 2018. However, Samantha announced on November 30 that she had suffered a miscarriage.

The couple tried IVF again in 2019, but an embryo transfer did not produce a pregnancy. They then tried gestational surrogacy, but the surrogate did not become pregnant. They tried IVF again in early 2021 but were unsuccessful.

Samantha provided updates about all of these attempts to help other couples that battled infertility. Now she will have the opportunity to celebrate the upcoming birth of their first daughter.

Samantha Released a Book ‘Fighting Infertility’ to Support Others

While Samantha provided a first-hand look at her battles with infertility, she also spent a significant amount of time writing her first book. She authored “Fighting Infertility” to help women ignite their inner warriors while dealing with similar situations. Samantha released the book on March 30, 2021, and received immediate feedback.

“My goal was to share my experience to normalize infertility and miscarriage and what it does to women and couples on a physical, mental and emotional level,” Samantha explained on Instagram on October 26. “Hearing you all say it helped you cope and remain strong, or use it as a tool to educate yourselves and your loved ones humbles me every day.”⁠

Along with publishing “Fighting Infertility,” the couple previously launched the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund to advocate for infertility education and awareness. They have used the Bundle of Joy Fund to grant monetary awards to couples who require fertility treatments, removing the financial burdens. The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund has granted $985,000 and helped support the birth of 46 babies, with even more on the way.

