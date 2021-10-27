The Truck Series Reveals Bonus Amounts for Remaining Races

There are two races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, and multiple teams are within reach of some big payouts. The Truck Series social media team has released the amounts of multiple season-ending bonuses, including the one awarded to the champion driver.

The Truck Series Twitter account tweeted out a photo on Wednesday, October 27, and revealed that there are thousands of dollars on the line in the remaining two races — Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. Specifically, the team that leads the most laps during the season will walk away with a $50,000 bonus for the driver and a $25,000 bonus for the road crew.

With $375,000 already awarded from @CampingWorld, more payouts will be earned in the final two #CampingWorldTrucks events of the 2021 season. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/aVpLePrpaq — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) October 27, 2021

The biggest payout goes to the person that wins the championship trophy. This driver will earn a $140,000 cash bonus, which will only add to the memorable weekend. For Sheldon Creed, he could potentially win back-to-back championships and line his pockets with some money before moving to the Xfinity Series and Richard Childress Racing.

NASCAR has shied away from revealing financial information about the top three series since the 2016 season and the creation of the new charter system. However, the sanctioning body and its series have provided some glimpses during the later stages of the 2021 season.

2 Drivers Remain in Contention for the Laps Led Bonus

While there are still questions remaining about which driver will win the championship, there is a clearer picture regarding the laps-led battle. Only two drivers are in contention for the bonus money, and they are separated by a mere 32 laps.

Creed, the defending Truck Series champion, currently has the most laps led during the 2021 season. He has 602, which includes a season-high 189 laps during the race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16. He also led more than 100 laps during victories at World Wide Technology Raceway on August 20 and Darlington Raceway on September 5.

John Hunter Nemechek, the regular-season champion, has the second-most laps led at 570. He has only topped 100 laps led during one race — a win at Richmond Raceway on April 17. However, Nemechek led more than 60 laps four other times while contending for his five wins.

The Battle for the Bonuses Is Nowhere Near Complete

There are two races remaining in the Truck Series schedule, which means that there are several bonuses in play. All four spots remain open in the championship four, and the race at Martinsville Speedway on October 30 will set the field. The four remaining drives will then battle for the championship trophy and the cash payout.

Regardless of whether Creed and Nemechek reach the championship four, they will continue to race each other for the most laps led over the remaining 350. The elimination race at Martinsville will feature 200 laps around the short track, for a total of 105.2 miles. The season finale at the one-mile Phoenix track will cover 150 laps.

There is a scenario where Creed or Nemechek leads every single lap at Martinsville and builds up an insurmountable advantage before the season comes to an end. However, the battle for the most laps led will most likely come down to the final event of the season.

The Truck Series drivers will head to Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 30, for the final elimination race of the season. FS1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. ET as the drivers fight for the final four spots in the championship field.

