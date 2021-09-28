Truck Series Delivers Big Numbers for FOX Sports

The Camping World Truck Series season is nearly complete, and its broadcast partner is enjoying an increased level of viewership. FOX Sports has reported more viewers on average for the 2021 season, rebounding from a down year in 2020.

According to Adam Stern of the “Sports Business Journal,” FOX Sports is averaging 602,000 viewers through the first 19 races of the Truck Series season. This number is a 12% increase over the 2019 season (539,000 viewers) and a 19% increase over the COVID-altered 2020 campaign (506,000).

Additionally, the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway served as a high point for the partnership between the Truck Series and FOX Sports, per a release from the broadcaster. The playoff race featuring a historic 1-2-3-4 finish by ThorSport Racing delivered 462,000 viewers. This number was an 18% increase over the 2020 race (392,000) and a staggering 41% increase from the 2019 race (327,000).

The Truck Series Schedule Has Featured Fascinating Battles

Big problems on the front stretch at @WWTRaceway! Multiple drivers and multiple #NASCARPlayoffs drivers are caught up! pic.twitter.com/J81D6KoF15 — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) August 21, 2021

While the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series both head to NBC Sports after the All-Star Race, the Truck Series remains on FOX Sports. The drivers battle for playoff points and a trip to the championship race while such reporters as Jamie Little, Jamie Howe, and Regan Smith provide updates.

While there have only been 19 races so far, the season has not disappointed. The top drivers have competed in fascinating battles at tracks such as Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway among many others. For example, Chandler Smith stealing the win at Bristol on the final restart to move into the Round of Eight sparked numerous conversations and completely shook up the bottom of the playoff field.

Another example is the opening playoff race at World Wide Technology Raceway. This 163-lap race on August 20 served as an opportunity for Sheldon Creed to showcase a dominant truck both before and after a surprising power outage. He led 142 laps while regular-season points champion John Hunter Nemechek dealt with mechanical issues on the No. 4 Toyota. Meanwhile, other playoff drivers such as Austin Hill, Carson Hocevar, and Todd Gilliland suffered damage to their vehicles in a large wreck.

Only 3 Races Remain in the Truck Series Season

While the Truck Series season has delivered big numbers for FOX Sports, the relationship will soon take a break. There are only three races remaining in the shortened 22-event schedule, which will determine the season champion.

The Truck Series drivers will first head to Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Oct. 2, for a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series. The drivers will compete over 94 laps with the goal of reaching the championship race, but they will have to avoid the inevitable wrecks on the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

The Round of Eight will end with a trip to Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30. This short track will be the site of all three cutoff races that determine the championship four drivers for each series. Ben Rhodes and John Hunter Nemechek are currently in the best position to move on to the final round, but their positions could easily change with a wreck at either Talladega Superspeedway or Martinsville Speedway.

The final race of the Truck Series season will take place on Friday, Nov. 5, at Phoenix Raceway. The four remaining drivers will face off in one shootout for the championship trophy. Sheldon Creed is the defending winner, as well as the defending champion, but he will first have to reach the championship four in order to defend his title.

