Spencer Boyd To Showcase New Brand at Talladega Superspeedway

Camping World Truck Series driver Spencer Boyd will showcase a new brand on the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet during the Round of Eight race at Talladega Superspeedway. He will partner with returning sponsor Concealment Express and promote Rounded, a new brand by the holster manufacturer.

The company issued a press release on Thursday, Sept. 23, and provided the first look at Boyd’s No. 20 Chevrolet with the Rounded scheme. The truck will feature a white background with orange door numbers and stripes. The Rounded logo — in both orange and grey — will take over the hood and the rear fender areas.

“I love the energy of this company,” Boyd said in a press release. “They are an extremely hard-working group of very smart people that I am proud to represent. I’m honored they have chosen me and Young’s Motorsports to help launch this brand. Then to do it at Talladega is even more special. We’ll bring them a bullet of a truck to the track and we’ll get her unholstered coming to the checkered flag.”

Concealment Express first debuted on the No. 20 Chevrolet during the 2020 season. The company served as Boyd’s primary sponsor for the fall race at Kansas Speedway on Oct. 17. He started 31st overall and raced his way to a 22nd-place finish.

Rounded Will Debut Where Boyd Previously Won

Johnny Sauter goes below the yellow line and SPENCER BOYD WINS AT TALLADEGA! Retweet to congratulate the No. 20 team. pic.twitter.com/NTl1s4y4aI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 12, 2019

The 26-year-old Missouri native is currently in his third season driving for Young’s Motorsports after signing a contract extension in November 2020. Now he will help showcase Rounded Gear at a track where he previously reached Victory Lane in what became a wild finish.

Boyd turned in the best performance of his Truck Series career on Oct. 21, 2019. He started 25th overall while playoff drivers lined up at the front of the pack. However, Boyd did not remain behind Matt Crafton, Austin Hill, and the other drivers fighting to move to the next round.

Boyd battled with Johnny Sauter and Riley Herbst on the final lap, crossing the finish line second overall in the No. 20 Chevrolet while Sauter took the checkered flag and headed to celebrate. However, NASCAR made a major decision that changed the outcome of the race. The sanctioning body penalized Sauter for forcing Herbst below the yellow line, dropping him to the 14th position, and awarding Boyd the win.

Boyd Will First Pull Double-Duty at Las Vegas

Prior to showing off the Rounded Gear Chevrolet, Boyd will head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a packed weekend of racing. He will pull double-duty, suiting up on both Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25.

He confirmed the news on Twitter on Sept. 22, informing fans that he will join DGM Racing in the Xfinity Series. Boyd will climb into the No. 90 Chevrolet for the third consecutive week while joining sponsor Mini Doge Token. He previously competed for DGM Racing at Richmond Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway, finishing 33rd and 31st.

Boyd will line up near the rear of the field for the race on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network). He will join JD Motorsports driver Ryan Vargas on the 16th row as they try to make their way through the pack and contend for a strong finish.

