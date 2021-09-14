Ty Dillon Reportedly Lands Cup Series Deal for 2022

It’s time to renew the brotherly rivalry in NASCAR’s top series. Ty Dillon, the younger brother of Austin Dillon, reportedly has a deal in place to go Cup racing in 2022, according to “Door Bumper Clear” co-host Brett Griffin.

The Kaulig Racing spotter made the comments during the most recent episode of the “Door Bumper Clear” podcast. He started off the “Xfinity More Than Fast Moments” segment and made comments about how fast Dillon runs each morning. Griffin then turned heads with an offhand remark about how the 29-year-old has a Cup deal in place for 2022. He did not name the team when pressed for more information, only making a comment about another move that would open up the door for Dillon.

“I think he’s got big news coming. I think he’s got a Cup deal on the horizon,” Griffin said during the podcast episode. “I think that is going to be the More Than Fast Moment for me.” Griffin continued and said that “nobody” currently drives for the Cup Series team, indicating that Dillon would jump into new equipment for the 2022 season. He provided even more hints by saying that “their other driver” will join Richard Childress Racing on an Xfinity Series deal.

RCR Provided Further Intrigue on Sept. 14 With Major News

The episode of “Door Bumper Clear” dropped on Sept. 13 and created immediate intrigue with the comments about Dillon’s Cup Series future. One day later, Richard Childress Racing added even more with a major announcement. The race team revealed that GMS Racing driver Sheldon Creed will make the leap from the Truck Series to the Xfinity Series. He will join RCR for the 2022 season, fitting with Griffin’s statement about the big deal on the horizon for Dillon.

GMS Racing announced on June 17 that the team would go Cup racing during the 2022 season. The organization did not provide any details about the driver, charter situation, or schedule. GMS only said that they were actively seeking sponsorship opportunities and that they would release more information in the future.

With Creed leaving GMS Racing and heading to Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity Series team, the door is open for Dillon to join the organization for a Cup Series run. Though there are still questions about whether GMS has acquired or has plans to acquire a charter that guarantees entry into all 36 races.

Dillon Has Run 4 Full-Time Cup Series Seasons

If Dillon joins GMS Racing as expected, he will provide a considerable amount of experience. The 29-year-old is only competing part-time in Cup Series as of 2021, but he has 166 starts at NASCAR’s top level.

Dillon first suited up for a full-time Cup season in 2017, joining Germain Racing and driving the No. 13 Chevrolet. He spent four seasons with the team, posting two top-five finishes and six top-10s. His best run was a third-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway during the 2020 season.

Dillon’s run with Germain Racing came to an end after the 2020 season due to Geico ending its long-running partnership with the team. Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan purchased the team’s charter to create 23XI Racing, making Bubba Wallace the primary driver.

While he hasn’t had a full-time seat in 2021, Dillon has made 12 combined starts in Cup and Xfinity. He joined Gaunt Brothers Racing for four races at the Cup level — Daytona Road Course, Bristol on dirt, Circuit of the Americas, and Road America — and posted a season-best finish of 19th. Dillon has spent his Xfinity Series schedule with two teams, Joe Gibbs Racing and Our Motorsports, posting top-10 finishes at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

READ NEXT: Justin Allgaier Reveals Plans for 2022 Season