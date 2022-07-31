Ty Dillon & Kyle Larson Avoid Injury After High-Speed Wreck [WATCH]

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers took on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course on July 31 in a race that featured multiple on-track incidents. The biggest sent both Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon to the infield care center.

The incident occurred during the final stage of the Verizon 200. Dillon entered Turn 1 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. just behind him. Larson’s No. 5 then came flying in and slammed into Dillon’s No. 42 at just under 120 mph. The stock cars left the ground before sliding through the grass. The collision also ripped open the right side of Dillon’s No. 42.

Wow! Big impact from the No. 5 car on the No. 42 car. Both drivers are able to exit their cars. pic.twitter.com/4j9pzQmxE8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 31, 2022

Both drivers were able to climb from their respective vehicles, and Larson jogged over to Dillon so that they could chat before climbing into the ambulance for the mandatory ride to the infield care center.

Both drivers entered the race looking for strong finishes. Dillon, in particular, needed a win to potentially secure a spot in the playoffs. Instead, he finished 34th in his fifth DNF of the season. Larson was credited with a 35th-place finish and his fifth DNF.

Dillon Did Not See the Wreck Coming

Both Dillon and Larson were able to avoid injury in the violent collision. They underwent evaluation at the infield care center before getting released. Larson did not meet with media members, but Dillon provided further information.

“I didn’t see a whole lot. I saw a blue flash,” Dillon told NBC Sports after exiting the infield care center. “I’ve never been hit so hard in my life. I’m grateful the good Lord’s looking out for me and these cars are so safe.”

Dillon continued and explained that drivers go through ups and downs in their careers. He is currently dealing with some struggles while also trying to secure a seat for the 2023 season. 2022 has not been the season that Dillon hoped for, but he told NBC Sports that all he can do is try to go out and do better.

A Rebound Opportunity Exists at Michigan International Speedway

The two drivers both ended the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the infield care center. They avoided injury, so now they will both attempt to turn in a much better performance at the next track on the schedule.

The Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway on August 7. This will be one of the four remaining regular-season races, and it will present both Larson and Dillon with an opportunity to rebound.

Larson has previous success at MIS. He has made 13 starts at the two-mile track while reaching Victory Lane three times. He first won in 2016 before sweeping the 2017 season. Larson’s most recent trip to Michigan, his first with Hendrick Motorsports, resulted in a third-place finish.

Dillon has 10 starts at the Michigan track in his career, the majority with Germain Racing. He did not crack the top 10, but he posted an 11th-place finish in 2019. He also finished 14th in his first-ever Cup Series start at the track while driving for Richard Childress Racing.

