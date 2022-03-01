Tyler Reddick Shakes Up Scheme for Las Vegas

The NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Sin City on March 6 for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Tyler Reddick will celebrate the trip with a brand-new BetMGM scheme on the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

RCR showcased the new look on March 1. The stock car features the black, gold, and white scheme as in years past, but there are some significant changes. Chief among them is the black hood with the massive gold BetMGM logo. Additionally, the lion moved behind the gold door number for the Gen 7 era.

Reddick will showcase the scheme during practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday, March 5. He will try to secure a strong starting position for the third consecutive week. Once Reddick has his spot, he will head back to the 1.5-mile track on Sunday, March 6. He will take on the Pennzoil 400 while pursuing his first top-10 finish of the year after two previous incidents derailed him at Daytona International Speedway and Auto Club Speedway.

The Scheme Continues a Partnership That Began in 2021

The trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway continues a partnership between Richard Childress Racing and BetMGM. The two companies joined forces ahead of the 2021 season and issued a press release naming BetMGM as the Official Sports Betting Operator of Richard Childress Racing.

Reddick and teammate Austin Dillon both showcased BetMGM schemes during the 2021 season. The No. 8 featured the primary partner for races at Phoenix (championship race), Bristol (dirt race), and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Dillon ran the BetMGM scheme during both trips to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 2022 season will feature BetMGM as a primary partner once again, starting with the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. RCR hasn’t provided the full schedule or the number of races, but the scheme will likely resurface during the playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.

Reddick Has 4 Career Starts at LVMS

The upcoming race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will mark Reddick’s fifth time competing on the 1.5-mile track. The two-time Xfinity Series champion only has two full-time seasons in the Cup Series, but he will continue to add starts to his resume in 2022.

Reddick has completed three of the four races at LVMS during his two seasons in the Cup Series. He finished 18th in his debut, crashed during the 2020 playoff race, and then ended the spring 2021 race in the 22nd position. His fourth start — the 2021 playoff race — was his first career top-10 finish at LVMS.

Reddick was not active in the championship hunt by the time the Cup Series returned to the desert track. However, he performed better than some drivers trying to avoid elimination. He started 13th overall and raced his way to a sixth-place finish to add 43 more points to his season total. Reddick also led five of the 267 laps en route to a better finish than championship-eligible drivers in Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, and Joey Logano.

