Tyler Reddick Celebrates National Croissant Day With New Cheddar’s Scheme

Richard Childress Racing’s Tyle Reddick has chosen a fitting way to celebrate National Croissant Day. The NASCAR Cup Series driver has unveiled the new No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro scheme that he will use during the 2022 season.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen unveiled the new scheme with a special video celebrating National Croissant Day. The third-year Cup Series driver sat down to eat some croissants when one flew into frame and hit him in the face. Reddick looked around for the perpetrator, but he only saw his covered Gen 7 Chevrolet Camaro.

The new scheme features some similarities to past versions. Black still covers the bottom of the stock car while a croissant pattern covers the sides. The hood, like past versions of the stock car, is white with a massive Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen logo in black and orange. One new addition is the 3CHI associate sponsor logo on the rear of the No. 8.

Reddick Joined an Esteemed List With a Cheddar’s Scheme

Tyler Reddick becomes the first Cup driver to win a road-course pole for RCR in 25 years. #FOXFacts pic.twitter.com/bkRcfgGBUx — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 23, 2021

The California native has not reached Victory Lane during his two full seasons in the Cup Series, but he has accomplished a historic feat while showcasing a Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Scheme.

The Cup Series drivers headed to Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, May 23, for two separate qualifying sessions that would set the starting order for the road course race. Reddick turned in a top-10 time in the first session and secured his spot in the final round before ultimately winning the Busch Light Pole Award. Reddick posted the only lap under 2:13.00, turning in a time of 2:12.91 in the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro.

With the pole position award in hand, Reddick became first the Richard Childress Racing driver to win the award at a road course since 1996. The late Dale Earnhardt was the last RCR driver to do so as he accomplished the feat at Watkins Glen International.

Earnhardt finished sixth at Watkins Glen International after winning the pole position. Geoffrey Bodine won the road course race after starting 13th overall. Reddick, for comparison, finished ninth at COTA after heavy rainfall and numerous on-track incidents brought the race to an early end. Chase Elliott was in the lead at the time of the red flag, and he secured his first win of the season.

Reddick Will Have Multiple New Schemes in 2022

The third-year Cup Series driver is fresh off a playoff appearance after posting a career-high 16 top-10 finishes and three top-fives. He will pursue a return to the championship chase, as well as his first career win, while showcasing multiple new schemes.

Reddick has two new partners joining him for the 2022 season, one that has a history in NASCAR and one that is a new addition. He will join forces with 3CHI for the Daytona 500 and many other races while helping the company become the first hemp-based consumer brand to secure sponsorship across all of the major sports.

Additionally, Guaranteed Rate will join Reddick and the No. 8 team after two seasons with Ryan Newman. He will join the mortgage lender for multiple races during the 2022 season while showing off the white, black, and red scheme. Though Guaranteed Rate and Richard Childress Racing have not revealed when the scheme will debut.

READ NEXT: Zane Smith Brings New Partner to Front Row Motorsports