Tyler Reddick Lands New Partner for Pocono Race

The No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro is going to have a very different look for the trip to Pocono Raceway on July 24. Tyler Reddick will help a new partner makes its NASCAR debut as Sheetz, Inc., the chain of convenience stores, takes over his stock car.

Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal broke the news on June 1. He tweeted out a photo showing the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro with its black, red, and blue color scheme. He explained that the Pocono race is a test and that Richard Childress Racing has hopes of expanding the deal in the future.

The partnership with Sheetz will certainly turn some heads given the location of the race. Pocono Raceway is located in the heart of “Wawa Country,” and there is a split between fans of the respective convenience store chains. This “turf war” between fans of Wawa and Sheetz will continue when Reddick takes on the Tricky Triangle and attempts to secure the winner’s trophy.

Reddick Has Made Progress at Pocono Raceway

The trip to Pocono Raceway provides Reddick with another opportunity. He will strive to secure a career-best finish at the 2.5-mile track while debuting a new partner on the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro.

Reddick has made progress at Pocono Raceway during his Cup Series career. His first season, 2020, featured two starts and two finishes outside of the top 30. This includes the Pocono Organics 325 on June 27, 2020, when he got caught up in an incident with Erik Jones and sustained damage to the rear of the No. 8.

The 2021 season told a different story. Reddick headed to Pocono Raceway on June 26-27 for the doubleheader weekend and he finished 11th overall in the first race. He returned the following day and posted his first top-10 finish at the track while moving himself closer to the playoffs.

Reddick Will First Take on Another Challenge

The race at Pocono will provide Reddick with an opportunity to take a new partner to Victory Lane, but it will not take place until July 24. The driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet must first take on several other races, starting with a trip to a new track.

The next date on the Cup Series schedule features a trip to World Wide Technology Raceway. This track will host its first-ever Cup Series race, and all of the drivers will use the opportunity to battle for bragging rights and the trophy.

Reddick has some experience at the 1.25-mile track. He made three starts in the Camping World Truck Series from 2014 to 2016 while driving for Brad Keselowski Racing. He crashed during one start and posted a top-15 finish in another. He secured a career-best finish of eighth at WWTR in 2015 while battling Cole Custer, Timmy Hill, Matt Crafton, Erik Jones, and Daniel Hemric among others. Now he will take on WWTR once again, albeit in a different stock car.

