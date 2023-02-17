23XI Racing Joins Forces With a NASCAR Premier Partner

Xfinity has expanded its ranks ahead of the 2023 NASCAR season. The Premier Partner in the Cup Series and entitlement partner in the Xfinity Series has joined forces with 23XI Racing.

Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Comcast, announced the news on February 17 during a press conference at Daytona International Speedway. He welcomed both Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick to the Xfinity Racing family while also preparing for the launch of Xfinity’s 10G network, the new service which delivers multi-gigabit speeds.

Thrilled to welcome another great company to the list of @23XIRacing partners. Thanks @Xfinity for being part of the team #ForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/fOxifwtSEm — Steve Lauletta (@slauletta) February 17, 2023

“I’m excited to work with Xfinity in this new capacity as they partner with the No. 45 team and 23XI Racing,” Reddick said in a press release. “The Xfinity Series has been such an integral and memorable part of my career, and I look forward to continuing to make memories throughout the Cup series and having Xfinity support my journey in NASCAR.”

The Deal Includes Activations On & off the Track

Xfinity already has a heavy presence in NASCAR across the national series, and it has used this role to create unique activations involving drivers and fans alike. The championship weekend in Phoenix was an example as a group of customers received an all-access pass to the race weekend, which included behind-the-scenes interviews with Kevin Harvick and Daniel Hemric.

This will continue into the 2023 season. Members of the Xfinity Rewards program will have the opportunity to win pit box VIP access and meet-and-greets with both Reddick and Wallace as Xfinity and 23XI Racing continue to work together in a variety of ways.

“The chance to work with Xfinity is great for the 23XI family,” Wallace said. “We look forward to opportunities where we can collaborate on initiatives that drive progress and innovation to the sport.”

Additionally, Xfinity will have an expanded presence with the No. 45 team. The Premier Partner will take over Reddick’s stock car during one of the Cup Series trips to Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Reddick’s Name Remains Forever Tied to Xfinity

Adding new partners is always a good thing in NASCAR considering the role they play in helping secure rides. However, having 23XI Racing join forces with 23XI Racing is fitting considering that both drivers contended for wins in the Xfinity Series.

Wallace’s tenure in the series featured two full-time seasons with Roush Fenway Racing — now RFK Racing — as well as some part-time starts across multiple seasons. He controlled the No. 6 Ford in both 2015 and 2016 while pursuing championship points.

Wallace did not reach Victory Lane, but he delivered 23 combined top-10 finishes and six top-fives during his two full-time seasons. He added another eight top-10s during a 2017 season in which he only made 13 starts — 12 with Roush.

Reddick, for comparison, made 18 starts for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2017, and he delivered one win before moving over to JR Motorsports for a full-time schedule in 2018. This campaign resulted in two more wins and the Xfinity Series championship.

Reddick’s final full-time season in Xfinity featured him joining Richard Childress Racing. He delivered a dominant season in which he posted top-10 finishes in 27 of the 33 races and celebrated in Victory Lane six times. He also won the pole award five times. Reddick ended the season celebrating his second Xfinity Series championship.