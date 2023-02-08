Tyler Reddick Lands Another New Partner for 2023

Another partner has jumped on board to support Tyler Reddick during his first NASCAR Cup Series season with 23XI Racing. He will have SiriusXM as the primary sponsor of the No. 45 Toyota Camry for multiple races.

SiriusXM announced the news on February 8 with a press release. The company said that it will return to support Christopher Bell in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry while also joining forces with Reddick. SiriusXM will continue to have a presence with the No. 45 team after supporting Kurt Busch at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2022.

“We are excited to be back with Toyota Racing for the 2023 season. We look forward to seeing the SiriusXM colors back on Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Toyota Camry following his stellar 2022 season showcase and we’re excited to welcome Tyler Reddick and his No. 45 Toyota Camry to the team,” said John Zavisa, SiriusXM’s Senior Vice President of Automotive Partnerships.

“We are so proud of our long-standing relationship with Toyota and the opportunity to deliver SiriusXM as a standard feature on every vehicle they manufacture for sale in the Continental U.S.”

Reddick’s SiriusXM Schedule Includes 3 Main Races

SiriusXM announced that it would support Reddick during his first season at Toyota Racing Development, and it also revealed when the No. 45 would feature the company’s colors.

The first race for this partnership between SiriusXM and Reddick will be the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 2. The second will be the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 14, which sets up a potential throwback scheme.

The final race of this three-event deal will take place at a track where Reddick has previous success. He will showcase SiriusXM on August 13 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the track where he celebrated his second career Cup Series win with Richard Childress Racing.

Christopher Bell Will Continue His Partnership With SiriusXM

Hello there 👀 @SIRIUSXM returns as a sponsor for @CBellRacing in 2023. Bell will run back-to-back #NASCAR Cup Series races to start the season at Fontana and Las Vegas ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/2Cq9HvqdR3 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 8, 2023

Bell has a long relationship with SiriusXM, one that features races across all three national series. The 2022 season, in particular, featured SiriusXM taking over the No. 20 for four points-paying events, as well as the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

This partnership will only include two races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Bell will first showcase SiriusXM during the trip to Auto Club Speedway on February 26. He will then bring it back for the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5.

Bell has achieved some success with the SiriusXM colors, primarily in the Truck Series. Two of his seven career wins were with the company as his primary partner. He first took SiriusXM to Victory Lane at Pocono Raceway in 2017. He then brought the company back at New Hampshire Motor Speedway later that season.

“It’s great to represent a company like SiriusXM during the NASCAR Cup Series season,” Bell said in a press release. “SiriusXM NASCAR Radio is such an integral part of getting our sport out to the public and we all enjoy so many different stations in our personal lives, it’s great to carry their colors.”