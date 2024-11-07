At the start of every NBA season, there are usually a number of teams immediately labeled as contenders, another tier of squads labeled as playoff-level, and then those who aren’t expected to make the postseason.

Each season brings its own set of expectations for individual players and coaches, too — and surprising things often happen.

Which teams will be winners this season? Which coaches and players will be on the hot seat?

From championship thoughts to underwhelming performances, we’ve made 10 bold predictions for this NBA season:

10. Blazers Trade DeAndre Ayton, Turn to Donovan Clingan

The Portland Trail Blazers are a team still trying to find their way in the league. They seem to lack veteran presence, while having a first-time head coach that has yet to take the team anywhere near the postseason.

The 2024-25 squad looks okay on paper, but it’s not one that looks able to compete for a playoff spot. And as things get deeper into the year, they may look to trade some of their older guys and just prioritize minutes for the younger players.

One of those guys traded may well be Deandre Ayton. He’s been the starting center since being acquired from the Phoenix Suns prior to the 2023-24 season. But his time in Oregon may be short. The team could move him and shift to Donovan Clingan, the 2024 lottery pick. He protects the rim, finishes lobs, and occasionally hits the three.

Clingan could fit the rebuild a bit better than Ayton, making a trade a real possibility.

9. Warriors Miss Playoffs Again

There really isn’t much pressure on Steve Kerr to keep the Warriors at the top of the standings right now. They have won four titles with him at the helm and have already cemented themselves as the most successful team of the past 15 years.

The team still looks good on paper, but they may not be contenders. Klay Thompson already left to go to Dallas, and now Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are playing without their running mate.

There are some solid pieces here, but on a squad full of role players that already missed the 2023-24 postseason, don’t be surprised if Curry magic isn’t enough to save this season.

8. Cam Thomas Wins Scoring Title

If you’re new to watching NBA basketball this season, you may not be familiar with the Cam Thomas show. In a season where the Brooklyn Nets are not expected to compete for a playoff spot, there will be plenty of nights for role players to shine.

Thomas has proven himself to be one of the most promising scorers in the entire league. He showed it when he became the youngest to have three-straight 40-point games after they moved Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the 2023 deadline.

The bold prediction here is that Thomas leads not only the Nets in scoring, but the entire league. A 30+ PPG season is far from out of the cards for the LSU product.

7. Suns Make Western Conference Finals

Some good news for you, Valley fans. The Phoenix Suns are going to have themselves a massive year. Led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the offense seems to be looking a lot better in the early part of 2024-25.

Mike Budenholzer’s system seems to have the offense moving better. There are still clearly some weaknesses on the roster and some positional upgrades to be made at the deadline, but they have the firepower and cohesion to compete with anybody in a long series.

Beware of the Suns. A trip to the conference finals may just be visible when checking the crystal ball.

6. Kawhi Leonard Misses Entire Season

The 2024-25 Los Angeles Clippers are playing in a beautiful new stadium, no longer in the shadow of the Lakers. But, they don’t carry championship expectations this time around.

Paul George left to join the 76ers. They don’t have the depth they did a year ago. And the big thing missing has been a certain Kawhi Leonard — hurt a lot more than he has been healthy. It would not be shocking if the team proceeds with even further caution.

As he’s been out to open the 2024-25 campaign, the team has shown it is not built to contend for a title. Maybe they just keep him off the floor entirely.

Let James Harden keep running the show and see what you can package at the deadline to improve on the fly. If Leonard comes back too early and gets re-injured, the entire future is likely in doubt.

5. JJ Redick Wins Coach of the Year

Things are not exactly perfect with the Lakers at the moment, but there is plenty of promise. They have the chance to do a lot of winning with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the charge. As seen in some of their early-season performances, like the October 30 loss to Cleveland, the lack of bench depth is a bit glaring.

Some moves may have to be made to deepen the roster, but they have had strong showings at times. JJ Redick seems to be fitting right in. His schemes have them playing harder. He has the ball sticking less and the offense going through AD.

The team has the potential to win enough games and be relevant enough for the spry new coach to win Coach of the Year as he changes the narrative in LA.

4. Bucks Lose in Round 1, Fire Doc Rivers

As the Milwaukee Bucks are into year two of the Doc Rivers era, things have not been all smooth. The return of Giannis Antetokounmpo has given them some life, but a November 2 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the last second dropped them to 1-5.

Giannis and Damian Lillard have had their strong performances. But it appears that Rivers doesn’t know how to win with this bunch. They’ve had issues with bench depth. The team has greatly missed Khris Middleton, who has been out with injury.

Rivers has a history of losing in the playoffs, and this year a first-round exit and prompt firing appears like a likely possibility.

3. Cavaliers Make Eastern Conference Finals

The 2024-25 season opened with immense success for the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning their first seven games. Donovan Mitchell sunk a game-winner in the closing seconds to knock off the Bucks and keep things chugging.

While it is still pretty early, it’s hard to ignore the improvement on both sides of the ball. The only offseason move they really made was adding Kenny Atkinson as the head coach. And it’s a move that has paid dividends.

While the ball moved a bit less under J.B. Bickerstaff, it’s been an equal-opportunity offense for the backcourt tandem of Mitchell and Darius Garland. The team looks to be an improved version of last year’s squad that went to round two.

Don’t be too shocked if you see Cleveland in the conference finals.

2. Nuggets Win Western Conference

And don’t be too shocked if the Denver Nuggets end up coming out on top in the West. With three-time MVP Nikola Jokić continuing to put up monster numbers, they remain a team that is a tough out each and every night.

Sure, the bench depth has been lacking a bit. But, it’s something that may well pick up as the year winds on — as veterans become available, going to the buyout market. Jamal Murray continues to be a solid running mate for Jokić, and the team just never gives up.

They are a few years removed from their last title but were one good half away from the conference finals last season. Let’s not forget the addition of Russell Westbrook and the energy he can bring. Keep Denver on your radar.

1. Boston Celtics Repeat as Champs

Whether it’s bold or not to say the Celtics will repeat as champions is debatable. We’re going with it.

Boston kept their core together after having a historically dominant season. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are still around. They have depth on the bench and their emergency guys can play at a high enough level. Kristaps Porzingis will return eventually. The defensive versatility of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday makes them difficult to slow down.

Nobody has the wherewithal to slow Boston for an entire series. The title is theirs to lose. So, watch for the 2024-25 repeat in Beantown. It’s happening.