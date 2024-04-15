Ex-Celtics Guard Lands VP Role Alongside Danny Ainge

A familiar face will join former Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge with the Utah Jazz. The NBA Alumni’s X account posted that Avery Bradley has been appointed as Utah’s Vice President of Player Development.

Congratulations to @NBAalumni's own Avery Bradley on being appointed as the Vice President of Player Development for the @utahjazz @NBA | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Tnf9ul0etm — NBA Alumni 🏀 (@NBAalumni) April 15, 2024

Bradley played for the Celtics from 2010 to 2011. In his time with the Celtics, he helped them reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2012 and 2017. He also made two NBA All-Defense teams in 2013 and 2016.

After the Celtics traded him for Marcus Morris in 2017, Bradley bounced around a lot. He went from the Detroit Pistons to the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies to the Los Angeles Lakers to the Miami Heat, then back to the Lakers, all from 2017 to 2022. He has not played since.

Bradley won a title with the Lakers in 2020, but he did not play during their playoff run because he chose not to play in the bubble out of concern for his family.

Some of Bradley’s former Celtics teammates, including Jonas Jerebko, Jae Crowder, and Kelly Olynyk, have joined the Jazz as players since their days in Boston.

Danny Ainge’s Tribute to Mike Gorman

Legendary Celtics broadcaster Mike Gorman’s last game as the Celtics play-by-play commentator was April 14, when the Celtics played the Charlotte Hornets. Gorman’s reputation as a broadcaster led several Celtics alumni, including Ainge, to praise him.

“Mike, congratulations on a very, very special and long career. Thank you for being an incredible teammate with me for 26 years,” Ainge said, per Jared Weiss’ X account. “Thank you for bringing New England and Celtics into my home in my years with Portland, Phoenix, and now in Utah… I’m very honored to call you a friend.”

Gorman was the Celtics’ color commentator since 1981. For most of his time as the Celtics play-by-play commentator, his partner was Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn. Gorman provided a steady presence beside Heinsohn, who was known for being biased in favor of the Celtics.

Over time, Heinsohn didn’t travel with the Celtics and only did home games with Gorman until his death in 2020. Gorman followed a similar track, where he only did home games until his retirement in 2024. Drew Carter will take Gorman’s place as the Celtics play-by-play commentator.

Mike Gorman Has One Last Request for Celtics

When the Celtics celebrated Gorman’s final game as their play-by-play commentator, Gorman had one simple request for the Celtics.

“To the team, I just want to say, go win this thing, will ya please? Just go win it,” Gorman said during halftime.

Gorman was the play-by-play commentator for three Celtics championships: 1984, 1986, and 2008. Since their last championship, the Celtics have appeared in two NBA Finals: 2010 and 2022.

Entering the 2024 NBA Postseason, the Celtics have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they have homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs. The last time they did that was in 2008, back when Danny Ainge ran things.

Boston’s roster has gone on lengthy playoff runs ever since they drafted Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This time, they have Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday at their side to help them achieve the goal of Banner 18. They dominated the regular season. Now, they have to prove it in the postseason.