What’s With Celtics Center Luke Kornet’s Barking? He and Jrue Holiday Weigh In

Luke Kornet has been there for the Boston Celtics all season. With Kristaps Porzingis on the bench with a calf injury, Boston’s backup center will be called upon to come up with some big minutes off the bench during the Celtics’ drive for Banner 18. So far, so good.

Kornet played 21 minutes in a Game 1 conference semifinals victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, May 7. He grabbed 10 rebounds while spelling veteran center Al Horford. during the second quarter, Kornet pulled down one of those rebounds and drew a foul. After the whistle blew, Kornet looked over to the Celtics bench and began barking like a dog. It was an odd scene, and after the game, both he and Jrue Holiday gave their thoughts on Kornet’s canine display.

Celtics Postgame Talk Centered Around Luke Kornet’s Barking

Play

After Boston’s 120-95 win over the Cavs, Kornet was a guest on NBC Sports Boston’s “Celtics Postgame Plus,” and the conversation quickly turned to his barking.

Late in the second quarter, Kornet, typically known as the Celtics comedian, hauled down a rebound in traffic. After he was fouled on the play, Kornet rattled off a dozen or so barks, drawing a cheer from the TD Garden crowd.

While no real answer as to why he barked was given, NBC Boston’s Eddie House asked Kornet what type of dog he was.

“What are you, a Great Dane?” House asked Kornet.

“Wow, a Great Dane is great,” Kornet deadpanned. “I think that’s high praise. My natural thought was a Beagle because we had one growing up. But those are pretty lazy dogs. They’re kind of more howlers, I guess. I’ll have to analyze some more barks.”

Jrue Holiday Weighs In on Kornet’s Barking

Play

Losing Porzingis, who is expected to be out for at least the series with the Cavaliers, is a tough blow for the Celtics. Porzingis suffered a strained calf during a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the opening round of the playoffs. Kornet certainly has done his part in softening that blow, as evidenced by his 10 rebounds in 21 minutes of work in Game 1 of the conference semis.

Celtics guard Jrue Holiday said Kornet is valuable both on and off the court.

“Luke brings so much energy,” Holiday told reporters. “He brings so much to this team, a lot of joy. He tries to be funny, which sometimes he is, and sometimes he’s not. He brings so much to this team, like joy and everything, that it makes it much better.”

Holiday was then asked about the barking.

“It’s just the dog in him,” Holiday quickly responded. “We’ve got a bunch of dogs on this team, and he’s the big dog.”

Whether he’s barking or not, Kornet knows his role on Boston’s star-studded team.

“It’s just an honor to be able to play for this team and be playing in the playoffs,” Kornet said. “I’m just trying to put my best foot forward and play hard and help us get wins. It was great to be able to do that to start off this series.

“Hopefully, we can just kind of keep doing that, and I can play my part in it. It’s a great environment, and it’s a lot of fun to be a part of.”