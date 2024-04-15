Celtics Legend Makes Plea as Team Bids Farewell on Emotional Mike Gorman Day

The game was secondary. The Boston Celtics already had clinched the top seed throughout the postseason, and the Washington Wizards were mathematically eliminated from reaching the playoffs. Sunday, April 14, was dedicated to Boston’s legendary broadcaster Mike Gorman.

Season ticket holders were handed Mike Gorman bobbleheads, and Gorman posters were placed on every TD Garden seat for the game. Gorman called it quits after 43 years on the job, and many former Celtics players and broadcasters around the country honored Gorman with video tributes. An emotional Gorman soaked it all in during Boston’s 132-122 victory. At halftime, he issued one plea to the Celtics team.

Mike Gorman Begs the Celtics To Bring Home a Championship

Celtics fans bid farewell to the legendary Mike Gorman. pic.twitter.com/Tx493yfh7p — Mike Thomas (@NostraThomas123) April 15, 2024

During timeouts, video presentations were shown from former Celtics icons such as Danny Ainge and Doc Rivers, showing their love for Gorman and his dedication to the team. Larry Bird issued a statement, as did Robert Parish. After each presentation, the camera made its way to Gorman, who was often seen wiping away tears.

At halftime, broadcasting partner and former Celtics player Brian Scalabrine went out to midcourt with Gorman for a quick talk. Gorman spoke about the relationships he built with members of the Celtics staff. He spoke about how not being able to skate as a youngster directed him to basketball instead of hockey. He also made a plea to the team, telling them to bring home Banner 18.

“To the team, I just want to say, go win this thing, will you please?” Gorman said. “Just go win it.”

The crowd gave Gorman a well-deserved ovation. Even the wave made its way around TD Garden multiple times. The Garden was rockin’ on a day when the game meant absolutely nothing. Mike Gorman kept Celtics fans entertained throughout the day, just as he has for the last 43 years.

Payton Pritchard Nearly Stole the Show From Gorman

This is a #Celtics starting lineup you’ll never see again. pic.twitter.com/pFIvpxTonq — Mike Thomas (@NostraThomas123) April 15, 2024

There was no Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown playing in this one. Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White warmed up before the game but didn’t play. Jrue Holiday was also out of the lineup, leaving all five starters on the bench. Jordan Walsh made his first NBA start. Svi Mykhailiuk started and made 10 of his 13 shots, including going 6-for-8 from 3-point land for 26 points.

Payton Pritchard, however, was the star on the court. Pritchard was two points and a rebound away from a 40-point triple-double. He finished with a career-high 38 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds.

Pritchard has been the leader of a second until that has proven it can play at a high level. Pritchard knows his role and knows his leadership off the bench with the younger players is a key part in Boston’s quest for a championship.

Play

“A lot of us have to start from the ground up,” Pritchard said postgame. “We’re not going to be like high draft picks or anything like that. So you’ve got to get it through your work, showing up every day, grinding. That’s kind of how I’ve gotten to this point now.

“I just try to feed that to all the young ones that are coming in, like, do the little things, show up every day, keep getting better and better. You don’t know how far you can take it.”

On any other night, Pritchard would’ve been the star of the show, but Sunday belonged to Mike Gorman.