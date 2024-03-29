Who Is Responsible for the Celtics’ Late-Game Woes?

Dejounte Murray made it look easy. The Atlanta Hawks shooting guard had six seconds left to hit a game-winning shot. He drove to the basket, pulled up, and hit a mid-range jumper that gave his team a 123-122 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday, March 28.

At the end of regulation, Jayson Tatum faced the same situation. Tatum danced with the ball and offered his patented and highly predictable fallaway jumper. He missed, setting up Murray’s heroics. The Celtics have struggled when they have the last shot lately, but who’s fault is that?

Do the Celtics’ Late Woes Fall on Jayson Tatum or Joe Mazzulla?

"I know I've missed a couple this year, so I was like, 'Damn, I gotta be due for one'" Jayson Tatum gives his perspective on his final shot of regulation pic.twitter.com/AA0dSoZ478 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 29, 2024

Tatum has been oft-criticized for his shot selection with the game on the line. In a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 5, Boston blew a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter. They had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but Tatum dribbled 19 times before launching a fallaway shot that clanked off the rim.

Tatum has struggled recently in crunch-time situations. That was on his mind when he threw up his end-of-regulation shot against the Hawks.

“I know I’ve missed a couple this year, so I was like, ‘Damn, I gotta be due for one'” Tatum told reporters after the game. “I hit a bunch of them in my career so far, but that’s part of it. It’s a make-or-miss league. I really do enjoy being in those situations.”

"Give JT the ball" Joe Mazzulla explains his play call for the Celtics on the final possession of regulation and OT pic.twitter.com/N1pgxTGBdt — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 29, 2024

He’s in those situations often, mainly because head coach Joe Mazzulla wants it that way. When asked what the plan was for that final shot at the end of regulation, Mazzulla’s response was all too predictable.

“Get JT the ball and have him make a play for us,” Mazzulla said. “He got a shot off. Got a good look, and it didn’t go.”

Mazzulla Should Get More of the Blame Than Tatum

It’s tough to criticize Mazzulla when his team has the best record in the NBA and has already clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Sure, he gets called out sometimes for not calling a timeout in certain situations, but he’s been a solid replacement since he took over for Ime Udoka.

Being an NBA coach is more about managing egos than drawing up X’s and O’s. He’s been able to get his star-studded team to buy in, and the players seem to like playing for him.

But the “get the ball to JT” stuff in the final seconds of a tight game needs work. First, every team knows the plan. Second, it’s just not working.

The Celtics had 27 seconds left on the clock in a tie game against the Hawks after Bogdan Bogdanovic drilled a 3-pointer. Tatum took the ball and dribbled and dribbled. After Wesley Matthews fouled him with 6.1 seconds left, Tatum again had the ball in his hands and came up short. Despite what Mazzulla said, it wasn’t a good look.

The Celtics have five legitimate stars in their starting lineup. Why must it always be Tatum?

Sure, we can blame Tatum for missing his recent potential game-winners, but we have to blame Mazzulla for constantly allowing it to happen.