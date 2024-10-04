Bulls’ Zach LaVine Sends Fitting Message on New Teammate Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine spoke about the team missing Lonzo Ball on media day ahead of the 2022-23 season. After two years of rehabbing from a devastating knee injury, Ball is set to return to the floor in 2024-25.

However, the Bulls are a different team than when he last played in 2022.

The Bulls acquired Josh Giddey in a trade, sending fan and organizational favorite Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2024 offseason. Giddey is the lead guard now, and LaVine is excited about what he brings too.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there and playing with Josh,” LaVine told reporters on September 30. “Definitely having my hands ready because he can pass that thing.”

Giddey, who turns 22 on October 10, ranks fourth in Thunder history in career assists.

Play

According to Johnson, LaVine said he and Giddey exchanged numbers.

LaVine said the duo has had “multiple conversations” and studied film together. That has helped them get a head start on building the chemistry that will be key for both to play at their best, and Giddey already sees the connection growing.

“Every interaction I’ve had with him so far has been great,” Giddey said, per Johnson. “He’s unselfish, makes the right play. But when it’s time to score, Zach can with the best of them”

LaVine putting that scoring ability on full display would help the Bulls.

Bulls’ Plans Remain Unchanged Despite Zach LaVine’s Comments

LaVine opened his media day press conference with a strong declaration about buying into the team in 2024-25. He has been a central figure in trade speculation over the offseason and questions about how he would handle still being on the new-look team were prevalent.

“Whenever there’s something that needs to be said, it will come from Zach LaVine or my representation,” LaVine said. “There’s a lot of thoughts and rumors, opinions about me, about the organization. So just know, whenever it needs to come from me or them, you’ll know it’ll be from them.

“Rich [Paul] talked one time, and this is my first talk time to you. So everything else you can take with a grain of salt. With false narratives or whatever it may be. I think going forward, the best way to handle a lot of this stuff is I’m in a great situation, a great head space, I’m fully healthy right now – which I don’t take for granted. Anything negative that’ll try to pin me, the organization, the rumors, drama, whatever it is. I leave that in the past.”

LaVine said he is going to give the Bulls the same “respect” they gave him when he signed his five-year, $215.1 million contract with his play on the floor and “professionalism.”

Despite LaVine’s declaration, the Bulls still intend to move on from the two-time All-Star.

“Does [LaVine’s commitment] mean the Bulls no longer are looking to trade LaVine? Absolutely not. A source said the front office will continue actively trying to move him,” The Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley wrote on September 30. “The difference is LaVine, who admitted he has reacted emotionally to rumors in the past, is taking a new approach.”

Josh Giddey Reveals Torn Ankle Ligaments

The budding connection between Giddey and LaVine is good for the Bulls as they look to build the latter’s trade value. However, Giddey’s injury revelation threatens to put the Bulls’ plans back on hold.

“I did my ankle on the last play of the game in the quarterfinal against Serbia, I ruptured my ATFL [anterior talofibular ligament]” Giddey said during his presser on media day. “We thought it was just a regular ankle at the time. But flew back to Melbourne, got scans, and they kind of confirmed that [it was ruptured].

“It’s getting better. It’s getting to the point where I’m almost back out there. But we’re taking this slow. This is not something you want to rush. And because we’ve got you know time on our side at this point of the offseason, we’re just making sure it’s 100% before we get back into playing. So everything’s been great, rehab’s been going well, and I’m looking forward to getting out there with the guys.”

Giddey said he has been rehabbing for “two months” and that “it shouldn’t be much longer” before he is back playing.

Ball is still around to set the offense up and help LaVine boost his trade value.

But he will be on a minutes restriction. Ball also said on media day that he would not play in both legs of back-to-back games. Without Giddey, the Bulls would look very similar to their versions of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons from a playmaking standpoint.