3-Time Champion Sets Record Straight on Zach LaVine’s ‘Problem’ With Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are not tanking, says former player-turned-broadcaster Stacey King. He pointed to the Bulls targeting younger but useful players instead of draft capital in the Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan trades as proof.

That leaves two-time former All-Star Zach LaVine as one of four players on the roster over the age of 24. This is despite the Bulls’ efforts to trade him since the 2023 deadline.

Both sides want a fresh start, though, and King explained why LaVine’s side is eager for a change.

“Here’s the thing about Zach LaVine: Zach LaVine’s problem – and talking to Zach – Zach LaVine’s problem is not with his teammates,” King, a member of the Bulls’ first three-peat, said on the “Gimme The Hot Sauce” podcast on July 11. “Zach is a good teammate. They love him. It’s with the coaching staff. It’s with [Bulls head coach Billy Donovan]. His problem has always been with Billy.”

LaVine has addressed trade rumors on multiple occasions, including an interview with NBC Sports in August 2023.

LaVine’s gripe with Donovan stems from a benching during a particularly rough outing against the Orlando Magic on November 18 of the 2022-23 season.

The guard was 1-for-14 including 0-for-5 from beyond the arc in the 108-107 loss.

LaVine initially told reporters Donovan had to live with the decision. He told The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry he “had a terrible game” and that they were “all good,” in an interview published on November 20, 2022.

Billy Donovan at Heart of Zach LaVine’s Lingering Issues

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported about a growing disconnect between LaVine and the organization, including his teammates and multiple sitdowns with DeMar DeRozan, on December 20, 2022.

However, NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson reported on the January 2, 2023 edition of the “Bulls Talk Podcast” that LaVine had “privately questioned his role” on the team.

LaVine later offered a cryptic answer when asked directly if he had an issue with his role.

“I go out there and play the role that’s given,” LaVine told Johnson on February 11, 2023. “There are certain things in the role that you’re given and the things that you’re asked to do that you have to go do for your team. And I do them to the best of my ability.”

LaVine also said he and DeRozan had a good relationship amid questions about their on-court fit following the 2022-23 season.

LaVine’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, issued a strong defense of his client in the face of a negative reputation around the league.

“I want to make this clean and clear: This whole idea that Zach has been anything but professional in this situation is false. This guy has played hurt. He has represented the franchise with class. A lot has taken place during his time with the Bulls and he’s taken the high road every time,” Paul said, per Johnson on July 4. “Does every player get frustrated at times? Yes. But Zach has been the ultimate professional and deserves better.

LaVine still has three years and $138 million left on his five-year, $215.1 million contract. He will count $43 million against the salary cap in 2024-25 and has a $48.9 million player option in 2026-27.

Donovan received an extension, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania on November 29, 2022.

Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas shouldered blame for the team’s struggles during his season-ending presser on April 20.

Bulls Have Struggled to Find Trade Partner for Zach LaVine

ESPN’s Wojnarowski speculated on teams questioning if LaVine contributed to winning basketball on December 1, 2023. LaVine has a 156-218 record in seven seasons with the Bulls, including one playoff appearance.

He has a 216-364 mark for his career, which includes his three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported the Golden State Warriors rejected a LaVine trade offer.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported on June 30 that the Bulls’ unsuccessful efforts to include draft capital in a LaVine trade.

“If … you’re getting lowballed, why not bring him back if he’s going to be a good soldier?” King said. “If he’s going to come here, he’s going to play hard, he’s going to practice hard, he’s going to be a good teammate, he’s going to work with Billy. They both can bury their hatchet and they can play with one another and he can coach them. Then you move at the trade deadline. Because someone’s going to get desperate when it comes trade deadline.

“Someone’s going to … feel like they got a chance for a championship, they can use a third scorer. There’s always a team like that.”