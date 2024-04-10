Coby White Gets Brutally Honest After Knicks Beat Bulls

The Chicago Bulls could limp into the postseason again.

They are 3-7 over their last 10 games with three remaining on their regular-season slate before starting what they hope is an extended postseason run with the Play-In Tournament. Their 128-117 loss to the New York Knicks highlighted issues that may prevent that from happening.

A botched lob Torrey Craig intended for himself resulted in backup center Andre Drummond leaving the floor in a wheelchair with an ankle injury.

But Coby White knows that was just one of the many issues for the Bulls versus the Knicks.

“We did some really dumb stuff tonight. Everybody – 1 through 5. Not just T-Craig, so we’re not gonna sit here and single him out. We a team so, yeah, it was all self-induced,” White told reporters on April 9. “Hats off to them. They’re very physical, they’re a really good team, they play to their identity. [Jalen] Brunson’s a m***********.

“But a lot of stuff was self-induced I think. And now we all know as a team, it’s the little stuff, the details. So for us, it’s too late in the season to be having those types of lapses. So we gotta get our s*** together for sure.”

Oh man, we have the Shaqtin moment of the season Torrey Craig just tried to throw it to himself for a dunk off the backboard on a break. Drummond thought it was for him…did not end well pic.twitter.com/QjkphNLa3c — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) April 10, 2024

Brunson, who earned his first All-Star nod this season, dropped an efficient 45 points on the Bulls, going 7-for-12 from beyond the arc.

Drummond did not return.

“I just got a fast break. I just wanted to create some excitement. Try to give us the edge. Create some momentum for us,” Craig said, per The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry. “I didn’t know Drummond was going to jump out there with me. It was a miscommunication.”

Head Coach Billy Donovan called a timeout to address the play and dismissed it as an unnecessary act regardless of intention after the game.

Donovan said Drummond was dealing with swelling in the ankle.

Bulls Trending in Wrong Direction

White and the Bulls took a 2-0 lead but quickly surrendered it and never led again versus the Knicks. Their issues were most prevalent in the second half. They were minus-1 in turnovers, minus-4 in foul calls, minus-5 in free throw attempts, and were shot just 3-for-12 from deep.

An 18-9 deficit on points from threes proved more costly than their plus-six edge on the glass was beneficial.

The loss dropped them to an 11-13 record post-All-Star break and 3-7 in their last 10 outings.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas touted their 14-9 record after the break last season as a key reason for optimism and not making any major changes. An 8-15 finish and swift playoff exit in 2021-22 sparked minimal movement too.

The best they can hope for this time is a 14-13 post-break mark. With the injuries the Bulls have sustained and Karnisovas’ history, he could run it back again in 2024-25.

Looming is Donovan’s future amid rumored mutual interest in Kentucky’s coaching vacancy.

Donovan has espoused his commitment to this Bulls group and this season specifically. But he has stopped short of talking longer-term. He has previously spoken against the current college landscape.

A potential need for a new head coach could impact the Bulls’ – and a pending free agent like DeMar DeRozan’s – thinking this offseason.

Coby White Sets Bulls Franchise Record

White had 24 points in the loss to the Knicks. He was just 2-for-8 from downtown, though his second make etched his name atop one of the Bulls’ all-time leaderboards.

White’s 205 made threes are the most in Bulls franchise history. He overtakes Zach LaVine, who first topped the list in 2019-20, connected on 204 triples just last season. LaVine now holds positions two through five on the list.

No player in Bulls franchise history has made more 3s in one season than @CobyWhite 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ugxQbldMzX — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 10, 2024

White is one of the few bright spots for the Bulls this season.

Barring a significant downward turn to end the season, White will finish his fifth NBA season with career-highs in points, assists, rebounds, and three-point attempts.