Bulls’ Patrick Williams Intends to Sign $90 Million Contract: Report

Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said changes were coming to the roster. However, Karnisovas will keep one of the Bulls’ own after checking off one of his more significant offseason objectives.

They face the prospect of losing DeMar DeRozan in unrestricted free agency, and are still searching for a trade partner to take Zach LaVine.

But the Bulls intend to re-sign Patrick Williams.

“Patrick Williams intends to sign a five-year, $90 million deal to return to the Chicago Bulls, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on X on June 29.

Williams was heading for restricted free agency this offseason. The Bulls instead get a long-term deal done before the legal tampering period opens at 6 p.m. ET on June 30.

“Bulls offered roughly $16M last year in rookie extension talks, per sources at that time,” NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson posted. “Williams was seeking similar to DeAndre Hunter extension, so roughly $22M, per sources at that time. This is why signs always pointed to easy extension. Negotiations had already taken place.”

Per ESPN’s Jamal Collier, the fifth year of Williams’ deal is a player option.

Williams always wanted to return to the Bulls, saying as much while lamenting his season-ending injury.

Like Hunter in 2019, Williams was the No. 4 overall pick in 2020.

Hunter has shown to be a more consistent scorer, averaging 13.9 points per game to Williams’ 9.7 mark. Williams has been the superior three-point shooter and more durable. That is notable since Williams had the second season in the last three, significantly shortened by an injury.

Williams averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 39.9% from deep last season.

He could be stepping into several new roles.

Patrick Williams Could Be Poised to Breakout Season

Williams is poised to be the unquestioned top perimeter defender on the team following the trade sending Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He could also be positioned to step up as the second option behind Coby White.

“There’s thought that DeMar DeRozan might really hit the open market,” The Action Network’s Matt Moore wrote on June 27. “The Bulls are known to be looking to move Nikola Vucevic, along with the never-ending Zach LaVine saga.

“It’s clear that either way the Bulls are positioning Coby White as the future of the franchise.”

White has worked his way to the top of the Bulls’ pecking order. Williams has struggled to perform up to expectations offensively when sharing the floor with DeRozan and LaVine.

Williams has continued to offer flashes and stretches showcasing what he can do. Still, consistency continued to elude Williams. Set to begin his fifth NBA season, Williams will turn 23 years old in August.

His age is a big reason for optimism that he can reach another level with more freedom.

He is younger than 2024 first-round picks Dalton Knecht, Tristan Da Silva, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Baylor Scheierman.

“Bulls’ youth movement continues with Patrick Williams set to join Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips while management shops Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan talks on hold as of last week,” Johnson posted.

Patrick Williams Must Prove Bulls Right

The Bulls have dismissed trade interest in Williams, who was Karnisovas’ first first-round draft pick. This investment doubles down on what was a surprising pick at the time and has yet to truly pay off.

“What the Bulls can’t afford is for Williams, still considered a major building block, to stagnate. Williams must prove he can stay healthy, rebound with more consistency and find his footing in the offensive flow more effectively,” The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry wrote on June 29. “And the runway for Williams might be clearing in Chicago.”

Bulls general manager Marc Eversley issued a direct challenge to Wiliams ahead of last season. Many of his issues like lack of aggression on offense and rebounding persisted.

Still, Karnisovas mostly lamented Williams’ injury cutting another campaign short.

Williams was expected to garner interest from the Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, and Toronto Raptors, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer on June 21. The Bulls beat the rush and a potential overpay by locking Williams in before the official start of free agency.

The Bulls followed a similar pattern with Dosunmu, Vucevic, and White last season. The latter two turning in career years.